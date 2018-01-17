These single leg moves will shred your entire body

news

Even small changes can have noticeable impact on your workout.

For example, these exercises from trainer Andy Speer, creator of the Anarchy Arms workout from Men's Health, alters typical foot positioning by keeping most of your weight on one leg.

This takes a predominantly upper-body workout and increases the challenge on your core, legs, and hips. Just like that, you are challenging more muscles in the same amount of time.

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed. One round is performing all three exercises, five reps of each. Do 10 total rounds, switching legs each round.

1. Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift to Balance

This exercise takes both strength and focus, and will help improve your stability both in the gym and out in the real world. While doing the five reps of these, make sure your back stays flat the entire time.

2. Split-Stance Row

You'll work your back, hips, and arms at the same time with this exercise, and five reps of these bad boys will make you start to feel the burn, fast. But your ability to push through will lead to more stable hips, which is the key to a stronger body overall.

3. Split-Stance Row to Tricep Kickback

Like the split-stance row above, you'll hit your back, hips, and arms, but this time you'll target your triceps specifically. Speer recommends doing five reps of this exercise before moving onto the first exercise again.