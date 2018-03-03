Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

This eagles fan slamming face first into a pole


But the most epic hit of all actually wasn't anywhere close to a football field — it was in a train station, where an extremely excited Eagles fan ran face first into a very solid pole.

  • Published:
(Men's Health)
Sunday was a day of big hits in Philadelphia, with the hometown Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings battling for the chance to play in this year's Super Bowl.

But the most epic hit of all actually wasn't anywhere close to a football field — it was in a train station, where an extremely excited Eagles fan ran face first into a very solid pole.

looks like they forgot to grease one of the poles in Philly

(via @nms_789) pic.twitter.com/pa5SY4Xpab

— Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 22, 2018

Easily a top 10 play of the day.

What makes it even better is that this happened before the big game, which Philadelphia ended up winning in dominating fashion. Welcome to football in Philadelphia.

Twitter user @nms_789 uploaded this gem yesterday, and described the scene in the train station to Men's Health: "This was a train back into center city Philadelphia shortly before kickoff," he said. "The guy was hyping up the train, banging on the windows, then tried to run after it."

You saw what happened next.

He admitted he "just happened to get lucky with timing," saying he'd originally pulled out his phone and started filming "because the atmosphere on the train was nuts." (Can't imagine how Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is feeling right now after the season he's had.)

The city of Philadelphia was a scene of absolute chaos following yesterday's win, as was completely expected.

City officials even greased, yes, greased, poles prior to the game to prevent fans from climbing them in the event the Eagles won (it ultimately didn't help).

This particular Eagles fan probably would have benefitted from a little Crisco on that pole.

No word yet on the city's emergency plan of action in the event the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

