Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

This guy lost 150 pounds by counting calories


Guy Smarts This guy lost 150 pounds by counting calories, and his transformation is incredible

Thankfully, the 30-year-old has always loved the spotlight - just not the weight. So one morning, he woke up and decided it was time to get fit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This guy lost 150 pounds by counting calories, and his transformation is incredible play

This guy lost 150 pounds by counting calories, and his transformation is incredible

(DEANDRE UPSHAW)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At 6’7”, Deandre Upshaw has a hard time hiding in the background of any room - and weighing 400 pounds made it nearly impossible.

Thankfully, the 30-year-old has always loved the spotlight - just not the weight. So one morning, he woke up and decided it was time to get fit.

“I've always been sort of a gigantic,” Upshaw told MensHealth.com. “I think I was 5’11’’ in the eighth grade.”

I used to be fresh.

A post shared by DeAndr#emo#w6k=## Upshaw (@heyitsdeandre) on

 

As a kid, Upshaw used that height to his advantage, playing football and taking center stage in his school’s theater program. But in college, his size started to take a different turn.

“College happens, and you gain weight, you lose weight, you gain weight,” he recalled. A few years after graduation, Upshaw met his now-fiancé, Stuart - and he gained even more weight as the pair wined and dined their way to falling in love. (Hey, we all know what new love can do to your weight.)

Upshaw felt okay about the way he looked, but he knew that carrying those extra pounds came with certain health risks. In 2010, he made his first attempt at losing weight, but he did it in a way that he describes as a huge mistake.

By restricting his eating and doing P90x, "I went hardcore all in - threw myself into it - and I think I lost 60 pounds," Upshaw explained. When he finished the program he thought, "Alright, I'm done. I finally achieved my goal."

Riding through Texas #jjandclaysbigday

A post shared by DeAndr#emo#w6k=## Upshaw (@heyitsdeandre) on

 

The problem? He thought that once he lost 60 pounds, his journey was over. He stopped working out as much, and became more relaxed with his diet. As any yo-yo dieter can guess, the weight came back - and then some.

It took a few more years before Upshaw recommitted himself to losing weight.

"A couple of years passed, and my weight went up and down and then kind of settled into an area,” he said. Then, one morning, "I literally woke up and I was like, ‘Maybe I'll just try this today.’”

Instead of falling for gimmicks or trying hyper-specific fitness routines and diet tricks, Upshaw did some research and talked to his doctor to find out what would work best for him. He ended up undertaking a simple weight loss plan: Calories in, calories out.

It doesn't get easier, but I get better. #transformationtuesday

A post shared by DeAndr#emo#w6k=## Upshaw (@heyitsdeandre) on

 

“The coolest thing about calories in, calories out is that it was math,” he said. Upshaw spent the first few days figuring out his personal caloric allotment, which worked out to about 3,000 calories a day, thanks to his height. He downloaded the MyFitnessPal app and started tracking his calories - not any macronutrients, not any workouts, just calories.

He lost seven pounds in the first week.

Next, he popped on a Fitbit and starting walking, ensuring he hit 10,000 steps a day.

“I would play these games with myself where I would always take the longest route to get anywhere. I’d park in the farthest parking spot or at the top of the parking garage,” he said. “I told myself that I wasn't going to take any elevators and escalators.”

 

By doing those two things alone, he lost 80 pounds in five months. Once he started thinking about food as fuel for the body - and adding in a workout routine on top of his 10,000 steps a day - he lost even more. In fact, in exactly one year, Upshaw said he dropped 150 pounds.

Behold the transformation for yourself:

A snack in both photos, tbh 400 > 250 lbs #transformationthursday

A post shared by DeAndr#emo#w6k=## Upshaw (@heyitsdeandre) on

 

“If I were to look back at that year and figure out exactly what the recipe was for me, I think it was 70 percent calorie watching and counting, and 30 percent exercise.”

Part of his success came down to compartmentalizing his weight loss in small, achievable goals.

“I figure if I have a quarterly review with my boss and my company every three months, why am I not doing the same thing with my goals?” he said of his process. He regularly checked in to make sure his plan was working for him, and calibrating it as needed.

"I didn\'t lose 150 pounds once. I lost one pound 150 times

Eventually, Upshaw started dedicating himself to building muscle mass again. He turned those daily walks into runs, joined a gym, and began lifting weights and taking group fitness classes.

“I discovered that I enjoy nothing more than dancing to hip hop and pop. And that's what I did for 2017,” Upshaw said. (If you’re looking reap the benefits of group training, here are 6 classes you should try.)

Y'all ready to dance?

A post shared by DeAndr#emo#w6k=## Upshaw (@heyitsdeandre) on

 

As for what he hopes other guys learn from his transformation?

When it comes to weight loss, “there is no secret pill, potion, or magic trick,” Upshaw said. It takes work, and it isn't a quick journey.

"I didn’t lose 150 pounds once," he said. "I lost one pound 150 times."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Fitness: How to design your own killer metcon workout Fitness How to design your own killer metcon workout
Sex & Relationships: Should you have sex on the first date? We're settling the age-old question once and for all Sex & Relationships Should you have sex on the first date? We're settling the age-old question once and for all
Relationship Talk: These Youtube stars made a break-up video because modern dating is super weird Relationship Talk These Youtube stars made a break-up video because modern dating is super weird
For Men: Scientists discovered a new part of your sperm — and it could explain infertility For Men Scientists discovered a new part of your sperm — and it could explain infertility
For Men: Penis pocket pants are fashion's latest absurd trend For Men Penis pocket pants are fashion's latest absurd trend
Odd Enough: This video of rodents running on buns at burger king will seriously gross you out Odd Enough This video of rodents running on buns at burger king will seriously gross you out

Recommended Videos

Relationship Talk: These Youtube stars made a break-up video because modern dating is super weird Relationship Talk These Youtube stars made a break-up video because modern dating is super weird
Fitness: How to build bigger shoulders with lateral raises Fitness How to build bigger shoulders with lateral raises
Guy Smarts: Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool Guy Smarts Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool



Top Articles

1 For Men Can you masturbate too much?bullet
2 For Men Penis pocket pants are fashion's latest absurd trendbullet
3 Guy Smarts Why guys are throwing all-male spa parties instead of...bullet
4 Odd Enough Veteran dies after catheter was inflated in his penis,...bullet
5 Sex & Relationships 4 sex workers on what they've learned about...bullet
6 Fitness Your 4-week workout plan to get cut for summerbullet
7 Odd Enough This video of rodents running on buns at burger...bullet
8 Fitness Blast your entire upper-body with these 4 movesbullet
9 Sex & Relationships Have a good sense of smell? You...bullet
10 Guy Smarts No, you're not too manly for pilatesbullet

Related Articles

Guy Smarts Why do so many men have eating disorders?
Tech The 100 best movies on Amazon Prime right now
Zipline A Silicon Valley startup is delivering blood bags by drone to some of the most remote places on Earth
Fitness and Weight Loss Here's what 12 weeks of eating lots of sugar does to your body
Strategy The most talked-about cycling brand has finally come to America, and it wants to disrupt the bicycle industry by selling some of the world's best bikes directly online at a steep discount, but insiders say it faces fierce headwinds
Guy Smarts How this man lost 213 pounds without ever stepping foot into a gym
Tech 10 teens across America reveal what their lives are like and what they think about the country
Lifestyle The insane job of the Oxford graduate who founded the global 'wish-fulfilment empire' that caters for the extravagant demands of 800 billionaires and stars like J.K. Rowling

Top Videos

1 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet
2 Video Chris Hemsworth hinted that he isn't done playing thor any time soonbullet
3 Sex Ways to cure blue balls without masturbatingbullet

Mens Health

What's the best time of day to drink coffee? The u.S. Army found the answer
Guy Smarts What's the best time of day to drink coffee? The U.S. Army found the answer
How Often Should I Get Tested For STDs?
Healthy Sex How often should I get tested for STDs?
What is the nordic diet? Experts say it's the healthiest way to eat
Guy Smarts What is the nordic diet? Experts say it's the healthiest way to eat
Montel Williams was hospitalized after he 'overdid it' at the gym
Odd Enough Montel Williams was hospitalized after he 'overdid it' at the gym