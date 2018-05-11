Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his wife


Odd Enough This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his dying wife

But California native Verlon Robinson wasn't going to let that happen to his wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his dying wife play

This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his dying wife

(Health Breaking News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Waiting for an organ transplant is often a long and arduous process, and many patients don't end up getting the organ they need.

But California native Verlon Robinson wasn't going to let that happen to his wife.

As Fox News reports, the 55-year-old has been married to his wife, Marie, for 25 years, and about three years ago, she was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver.

Cirrhosis is a degenerative disease that occurs when liver cells are damaged and replaced by scar tissue. The more scar tissue that is present, the less functional the liver becomes. Over the years, Marie's condition has worsened.

Her diagnosis, coupled with her diabetes, has caused her to lose 70 pounds, but she is still too low on the organ transplant list to receive a liver anytime soon.

According to ABC 30, the dire situation is what led Vernon to make a Facebook post offering his truck, his trailer, and even his kidney, in exchange for a "some of your liver" for Marie.

In a Facebook post, Vernon said he was notified by hospital officials at UCSF Medical Center that it's not allowed to exchange material goods for an organ, but the offer for his kidney is still on the table.

The Robinsons have been overwhelmed by the response. SF Gate reports that the couple has received dozens of messages of encouragement and offers for financial help from those who have seen his post. Some have even applied to see if they are a donor match at Marie's hospital.

If you would like to help, Marie is in need of a liver from someone who with Type O blood, and you can click here to fill out the questionnaire. Marie Robinson's date of birth is 1-12-57.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: The Rock just moved his gym to Hawaii, and he's about to get a lot leaner Guy Smarts The Rock just moved his gym to Hawaii, and he's about to get a lot leaner
Fitness: These are the most common reasons people skip workouts Fitness These are the most common reasons people skip workouts
Fitness: Bobby Maximus has just one ab workout to get you ripped Fitness Bobby Maximus has just one ab workout to get you ripped
Guy Smarts: The CDC posted a photo of ticks on a poppyseed muffin, and twitter freaked out Guy Smarts The CDC posted a photo of ticks on a poppyseed muffin, and twitter freaked out
Guy Smarts: Sylvester Stallone visits Rocky's old house while filming 'creed 2' Guy Smarts Sylvester Stallone visits Rocky's old house while filming 'creed 2'
Fitness: How to get back in the gym quicker after an injury Fitness How to get back in the gym quicker after an injury

Recommended Videos

Deadpool, Meet Cable Deadpool, Meet Cable
Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating. Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures



Top Articles

1 Guy Smarts Sylvester Stallone visits Rocky's old house while filming...bullet
2 Guy Smarts The CDC posted a photo of ticks on a poppyseed muffin, and...bullet
3 Guy Smarts Why guys are throwing all-male spa parties instead of...bullet
4 Fitness How to get back in the gym quicker after an injurybullet
5 Fitness Trump's reported height and weight have triggered a...bullet
6 Odd Enough This devoted husband is offering to trade his...bullet
7 Fitness Bobby Maximus has just one ab workout to get you rippedbullet
8 Fitness These are the most common reasons people skip workoutsbullet
9 Guy Smarts The Rock just moved his gym to Hawaii, and...bullet
10 Relationships and Sex Having this much sex might make...bullet

Related Articles

World Paul Bocuse, celebrated French chef, dies at 91
Sports NFL quarterbacks and tech stocks dominate their respective worlds — here are 7 perfect matchups (AAPL, APRN, TSLA, TWTR, BABA, AMZN, FB)
Lionel Messi Football, showbiz stars set for player's wedding
Finance There's a fortune hidden somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, and this millionaire is the only one who knows where it is
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome S.Korea fights to contain outbreak, considers tough measures

Top Videos

1 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet

Mens Health

Where do you gain weight? The answer says a lot about your health
Guy Smarts Where do you gain weight? The answer says a lot about your health
Long chain Effects of bureaucracy in health care
stem cell penis enhancement
Guy Smarts Here's the truth about stem cell penis enhancements
Nikon D850 DSLR Camera
Girl Smarts 4 reasons we love the Nikon D850 DSLR camera