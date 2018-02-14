Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

This Lateral Raise Will Work the Hell Out of Your Shoulders


Fitness This lateral raise will work the hell out of your shoulders

We wanted one move that would help build our shoulders, and fitness model and trainer Mike Chabot came to us with this lateral raise variation, shown in the video above.

(Photograph by Joel Arbaje/Men's Health)
Shoulders are notoriously hard muscles to build. Not only is it tough to find enough time to focus on them, but your shoulders can exhaust really easily, so if you're not careful, they can start hurting or even tear.

Most guys do lateral raises either standing or sitting. Those are fine, but if you really want to target your shoulders, Chabot’s excellent variation will have you sitting facing the upright bench.

“’I'm going to show you today a super nice shoulder exercise to make the pump incredible,” he says in the video, and, well, we’re pumped.

As he performs the lateral raise, he says, “Go two seconds at the top, two seconds to go down, and you stop at three-quarters.” This really emphasizes the deltoids and doesn’t allow you to take a break.

Doing the move slowly and precisely and keeping your arms perfectly straight will target the shoulders, so you shouldn’t need another move to complement it.

“What you’re trying to do is reach as far as you can on the outside,” says Chabot. “So this will make sure the contraction is 100% on the shoulder.” We’re already in glorious, glorious pain.

