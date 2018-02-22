Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

This man came down with the flu


Odd Enough This man came down with the flu — and it's going to cost him his fingers and toes

A Texas man is reportedly about to have some of his fingers and toes amputated as a result of complications from the flu.

  • Published:
man lose fingers from flu play

man lose fingers from flu

(menshealth)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

How common is this scary flu complication? We asked an expert.

A Texas man is reportedly about to have some of his fingers and toes amputated as a result of complications from the flu.

According to WFAA, 33-year-old Joei Smith was a healthy, self-proclaimed “gym head” when he contracted the flu in December 2017. He said he started to feel sick and dizzy while at work, so he decided to go home. Days later, on December 29, he was feeling bad enough that he went to the doctor.

"I got there at 12 a.m., and by 3 a.m., they were telling me I only had 24 hours to live," Smith told WFAA.

READ ALSO: How to Know When a Child's Flu Turns Serious

Smith had developed an extremely dangerous complication from the flu — sepsis and pneumonia. Sepsis can cause organs to shut down in the body, and that's exactly what was happening to Smith.

Sepsis can be fatal if not treated quickly enough, regardless of gender, age or health. A 21-year-old bodybuilder recently died from sepsis that developed from the flu. Fortunately for Smith, doctors were able to save his life, but his fingers and toes are a different story.

Smith told WFAA that while he was in the hospital being treated for kidney failure, pneumonia and sepsis, doctors gave him drugs to help with his blood pressure. “As a result of the drugs from the high blood pressure that they gave me, it left me with compromised limbs,” he said.

Now most of his fingers are black and blue, his hands surrounded by bandages.

While he can’t speak to this particular case, Daniel P. Eiras, MD, MPH, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases & Immunology at NYU Langone Health, explained that although very rare, it’s entirely possible for the flu to cause these effects.

READ ALSO: Second Child in New York City Dies of Flu-Related Illness

“When you get the flu, your body’s immune system is fighting off a severe infection,” Eiras told Men’s Health. “Your blood pressure drops, and it makes it difficult for your body to get blood to places like certain organs and the tips of your fingers and toes.”

Eiras explained that this loss of blood can cause necrosis, which is essentially the dying of tissue. “This would cause the limbs to become gangrenous, which is why an amputation would have to happen,” he said.

Developing sepsis from flu complications is rare, especially for people outside of the vulnerable populations (the elderly and the very young). It’s even more rare for sepsis to lead to necrosing limbs.

In the event that you do get the flu, there are steps you can take to make sure it doesn't become something worse.

“Cold and flu symptoms can be very similar, especially in the beginning,” Eiras said. “If you feel something come on and you think it might be the flu, go into your doctor and get tested. If you have the flu, there are medications your doctor can give you.” These medications are more effective in earlier stages, so the sooner you go in, the better.

As far as preventing yourself from getting the flu in the first place, Erias said there’s one thing everyone must do. “Get your flu shot. If you’re over 6 months in age, you should have your flu shot,” he said. “If you haven’t gotten it yet, it’s not too late. Go get it. It could save lives.”

Smith told WFAA that he'd gotten his flu shot, but still got the flu. However, that isn’t an excuse to not get one.

“There’s a chance you could still get the flu even if you get your flu shot,” Eiras said, “But getting the shot is still the best preventative measure you can take.”

Besides getting your flu shot, there are everyday habits you should be doing to lower your chances of getting the flu. “Make sure you do things like cough into your sleeve and wash your hands frequently,” he said. “And don’t come into work if you’re sick.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: Bob Harper, one year after his heart attack: 'everything about my life is different now' Guy Smarts Bob Harper, one year after his heart attack: 'everything about my life is different now'
Odd Enough: There may be a new cure for baldness, and it's in your McDonald's French fries Odd Enough There may be a new cure for baldness, and it's in your McDonald's French fries
Fitness: Ryan Reynolds teases 'Deadpool 2' with a 'flashdance'-inspired instagram post Fitness Ryan Reynolds teases 'Deadpool 2' with a 'flashdance'-inspired instagram post
Fitness: How to do a box jump with perfect form Fitness How to do a box jump with perfect form
Guy Smarts: Do you have exercise bulimia? Inside the eating disorder that men don't talk about Guy Smarts Do you have exercise bulimia? Inside the eating disorder that men don't talk about
Guy Smarts: These are hands down the most cringe-worthy #fridayfails of 2017 Guy Smarts These are hands down the most cringe-worthy #fridayfails of 2017

Recommended Videos

Deadpool, Meet Cable Deadpool, Meet Cable
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures
Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating. Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating.



Top Articles

1 Guy Smarts What smoking just one cigarette a day does to your bodybullet
2 Fitness You won't see a single crunch in this core workoutbullet
3 Guy Smarts Should you be moisturizing your balls?bullet
4 Sex & Relationships 4 out of 5 women want you to do this in bedbullet
5 Guy Smarts Bob Harper, one year after his heart attack:...bullet
6 Guy Smarts Do you have exercise bulimia? Inside the eating...bullet
7 Fitness How to do a box jump with perfect formbullet
8 Odd Enough This man came down with the flu — and it's...bullet
9 Odd Enough There may be a new cure for baldness, and...bullet
10 Fitness Ryan Reynolds teases 'Deadpool 2' with a...bullet

Related Articles

Tech How to avoid the flu when your partner or roommate gets sick: 9 simple tips
Dmitry Borisov Russian opposition protester jailed for a year
Novartis Greek MPs to back probe into Swiss pharmaceutical giant's bribery allegations
Tech How to figure out if you have a cold or the flu — and the best way to treat it
Entertainment Future lions of New York
In China Government confirms first human case of H7N4 bird flu
Tech The best ways to counter the negative effects of aging and live a long time — starting right now
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, BWLD, DIS, BX)
Entertainment Where Were You When Oddvar Bra Broke His Pole?
Football Bayern coach Heynckes misses Schalke clash with flu

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet
3 I Have a Small Penis and I'm Proud of It | This Morningbullet
4 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO Crawl Control Demonstrationbullet

Mens Health

Odd Enough Two guys with huge dicks are having an international battle for the world's largest penis
girls next door
Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal whether size really matters
Fitness How this man got sober, lost 190 pounds, and turned his life around
​Why Your Deodorant Might Be Making You Flabby, Tired, and Impotent
Guy Smarts Why your deodorant might be making you flabby, tired, and impotent