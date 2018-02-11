Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

This potential male birth control contains an ingredient used


Guy Smarts This potential male birth control contains an ingredient used in poison-tipped arrows

Before you start saying, "Hell no, nope, not a chance in the world that's coming near my penis," just hear out the science, because it's pretty impressive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
​male birth control study poison tipped arrows hormone free play

​male birth control study poison tipped arrows hormone free

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A potential new form of male birth control contains a surprising active ingredient: ouabain, the active ingredient in the heart-stopping poison some African hunters traditionally used to dip their arrows in.

Before you start saying, "Hell no, nope, not a chance in the world that's coming near my penis," just hear out the science, because it's pretty impressive.

Ouabain is the active ingredient found in Acokanathera schimperi and Strophanthus gratus, plants native to Africa that, thousands of years ago, hunters coated their poison arrows with.

However, it's also been been shown to curb male fertility, which is why scientists at the University of Minnesota and the University of Kansas teamed up to see what they could do with it.

What they found could be a game-changer for male contraceptives—if, as with other possible forms of male birth control, it ever comes to fruition.

In a study recently published in the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, the scientists were able to create a derivative of ouabain that keeps the fertility-curbing properties and eliminates the cardiotoxic properties of the molecule.

READ ALSO: No, you don't have to eat less to lose weight

They found it to be safe and effective in rats and mice, but don't get too excited: It still hasn't been tested in humans.

A press release from the American Chemical Society explained that the ouabain derivative "interferes with the (sperm) cells' ability to swim, which is essential to its role in fertilizing an egg."

In theory, the effects should be reversible because it only impacts mature sperm cells. "Sperm cells produced after stopping treatment with the ouabain derivative shouldn’t be affected," the release stated.

We reached out to the researchers, and they referred us to Dr. Min Lee, a staff scientist with the Contraceptive Development Program at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. (Although he was not apart of the study, Lee's research focus includes contraception.)

He told Men's Health that this study is exciting because it could lead to a male contraceptive that doesn't have any sort of impact on hormones, one of the first of its kind.

"Right now, most male contraceptives in clinical trials are all hormonal," Lee said. "This is one of the only chemical compound series not hitting hormone receptors, so in theory, you’d also not have the side effects that accompany hormonal contraceptives."

These side effects, Lee explained, include mood swings, increased acne and changes in libido.

Lee said that there are currently other forms of male contraceptives—most involving hormone receptors—that are currently in clinical trials, meaning they are being tested on humans. It takes years for drugs to reach clinical trials, and even more for them to hit the market.

This is the case for all drugs, but the process can take even longer for contraceptives. "With both male and female contraceptive drugs, there is a high safety bar," he said.

"You’re giving the drug to a healthy person and you want to make sure they stay healthy. It’s different from say a cancer drug, where the person could die without taking the drug."

According to Lee, it could be 10 years or more before we see an ouabain drug hit the market, and it's still too early to say how exactly it would be administered.

It's a long road ahead, he explained, but he's optimistic. "I think this has real potential," he said. "I look forward to what further research comes."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: Is there really any benefit to tracking your sleep? Guy Smarts Is there really any benefit to tracking your sleep?
Sex & Relationships: Asa Akira takes us behind the scenes at the Oscars for porn Sex & Relationships Asa Akira takes us behind the scenes at the Oscars for porn
Guy Smarts: What smoking just one cigarette a day does to your body Guy Smarts What smoking just one cigarette a day does to your body
Guy Smarts: This dairy-free milk packs just as much protein as the regular stuff Guy Smarts This dairy-free milk packs just as much protein as the regular stuff
Guy Smarts: No, you don't have to eat less to lose weight Guy Smarts No, you don't have to eat less to lose weight
Guy Smarts: Your headache might increase your risk of a heart attack or stroke Guy Smarts Your headache might increase your risk of a heart attack or stroke

Recommended Videos

Men's Lifestyle: 5 Beard Maintenance Tips Every Man Should Know Men's Lifestyle 5 Beard Maintenance Tips Every Man Should Know
I Like Beer (:60) | Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl I Like Beer (:60) | Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl
Erotic Hypnosis for Beginners Erotic Hypnosis for Beginners



Top Articles

1 Sex & Relationships Asa Akira takes us behind the scenes at the Oscars...bullet
2 Health Tips Pot could actually hurt your heart, new evidence showsbullet
3 Guy Smarts Is there really any benefit to tracking your sleep?bullet
4 Guy Smarts This potential male birth control contains an...bullet
5 Guy Smarts What smoking just one cigarette a day does to your bodybullet
6 Fitness How this man carved a killer six-pack and became an...bullet
7 Fitness and Weight Loss ​This band exercise will rock your...bullet
8 Fitness Kegels for men are a thing, and you should...bullet
9 Guy Smarts How to grow a thicker head of hairbullet
10 Guy Smarts The disturbing act of stealthing should be...bullet

Related Articles

Health 100 years after 'Spanish flu', new global pandemics feared
Girl Smarts The surprising reason you're getting side pains once a month
Tech A birth-control app that's 'as effective as the pill using only math' is facing a major problem
Tech Contraceptive app Natural Cycles is under investigation over unwanted pregnancies

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 I Let My Best Friend Have Sex With My Boyfriend.bullet
3 Armie Hammer's balls had to be Digitally removed from "Call Me by...bullet
4 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet

Mens Health

mastrubation takes over life
Sex & Relationships He used to masturbate up to 12 hours a day. Here's how he got his life back
If Your Neighbors Are Obese, It Could Be Contagious
Odd Enough If your neighbors are obese, it could be contagious
Can You Have a Totally Hands-Free Orgasm? The Erotic Hypnosis Community Thinks So
Sex & Relationships Can you have a totally hands-free orgasm? The erotic hypnosis community thinks so
death metal yoga
Odd Enough Death metal yoga is the 1000% intense workout you're not doing