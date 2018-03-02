Trump's reported height and weight have triggered a 'girther'

news

Here's what to know about the movement questioning Trump's medical exam

The results of President Donald Trump’s first medical exam while in office were announced yesterday by his personal physician, Navy doctor Ronny Jackson. Among other things, the doctor stated that the 6’3”, 239-pound president was in “excellent health,” and even passed a cognitive assessment with a perfect score.

While the transparency of the report was apparently intended to clear the air about the president’s mental health status, it instead birthed a conspiracy theory about his reported height and weight that is exploding across Twitter: the “Girther Movement.”

It all started with a tweet by political commentator Chris Hayes, asking if anyone had yet to coin the term “girther” in reference to the president’s reported weight.

Has anyone coined "girther" for those who belive the president weighs more than his doctor reports? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 16, 2018

The term “girther” is a play on the term “birther,” which President Trump has used repeatedly since 2011 in reference to the legitimacy of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate. Now the tables seem to have turned on the now-president, with the legitimacy of his physical measurement being questioned by over 56,000 Twitter users. So far.

#Girther. I've got people in Hawaii looking into his weight, and you won't believe what they are finding. — james p cavanaugh (@rosedude1) January 17, 2018

Petition to make Trump release the long-form girth certificate. #girther — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) January 16, 2018

L: Vikings running back Latavius Murray. R: Donald Trump. Both listed officially at 6'3"/235 lbs. #Girther pic.twitter.com/nGEB0VdK33 — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) January 16, 2018

Jay Cutler is 6'3, 233 lbs. No way Donald Trump is 6'3 239 lbs. #Girther pic.twitter.com/IECM6N9J7d — SpinDoctor (@SpinDr) January 16, 2018

But it’s not just the president’s weight that people are questioning. It’s his height, too, which people have been questioning for quite some time now. Though his doctor says he's 6'3", a copy of his 2012 New York State driver's license obtained by Politico back in 2016 says he's 6'2".

A height of 6’3” and the reported 239 pounds puts the president in the “overweight” rating on the BMI scale. If he were 6’2”, the president would be classified as “obese.”

For the record, @realDonaldTrump said he was 74 inches in 2012. Now his doctor says he's 75 inches. And that one inch makes is BMI "overweight" not "obese." I'm a #girther because old men don't GROW an inch! pic.twitter.com/ehNxF9PjPL — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 16, 2018

Jeb Bush is 6”3’. So according to the White House, these men are the same height. #Girther #Girthermovement pic.twitter.com/9wufMIyjsh — Matthew Solo (@LegitMillennial) January 17, 2018

Trump 6’3”

Obama 6’1”

#Girther #AlternativeFacts pic.twitter.com/5HhdMFE5k0 — Bill Jack (@ceomuscle) January 17, 2018

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took it one step further and said he’d give $100,000 to the president’s favorite charity if he stepped on a scale. In other words, he threw out a triple dog dare.

I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump's favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real. #Girther #GirtherMovement — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

He then threw out a height comparison of his own, pointing out how Alex Rodriguez is also 6’3” but appears to have some height on the president.

Two 6'3" men standing next to each other. #Girther #GirtherMovement pic.twitter.com/yI14O6YpQ6 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

If Trump's 2012 driver's license and his medical exam are both accurate, it would appear that the president has defied the effects of aging and has actually continued to grow into his 70s.