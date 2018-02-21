Two guys with huge dicks are having an international battle

news

Jonah Falcon, who has a 13.5-inch dick, is skeptical of Roberto Esquivel Cabrera's 19-inch member

Jonah Falcon is ready for a fight over his manhood.

The 47-year-old from New York claims that he is in fact the rightful owner to the unofficial record for the world’s largest penis. At 13.5 inches, Falcon’s member is undeniably huge. The only thing standing in his way is Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, a man from Mexico who claims his is 19—yes 19—inches long.

In Falcon’s view, the only difference is that he was born with it. Cabrera, he argues, cheated his way to the top.

“His penis isn’t 19 inches. Doctors have acknowledged this and said he could have a normal sex life if he is essentially circumcised,” Falcon recently lamented to the Sun Online. He said Cabrera’s extreme appendage came from the fact that he “stretched his foreskin constantly” throughout his life to gain length. “I think it’s ridiculous and he seems kind of desperate. No matter how big he is, it’s not going to change the fact that I’m 13.5 inches.”

Cabrera first shot to media infamy when he claimed to have the world’s largest penis in 2015. At the time he told reporters, “I am famous because I have the biggest penis in the world. I am happy with my penis, I know nobody has the size I have. I would like to be in the Guinness Book of Records but they don’t recognise this record.”

In January, Men’s Health reported on the fact that Cabrera has refused doctor’s orders for a reduction, which he desperately needed, according to the medical community. In fact, all of his extra foreskin has caused Cabrera to have multiple urinary tract infections. It has also prevented him from working because, as he explained to Barcroft TV, “I cannot wear a uniform like anybody in the companies and also I cannot get on my knees. I cannot run fast and so the companies think badly of me.”

The only work Cabrera is hoping to find is within the porn industry in the United States—but that's looking difficult for him. According to the Daily Mail, Cabrera was forced to leave the United States in 2011 after he was convicted of felony assault for exposing himself to two underage girls.

Despite the fact that he's now on disability as is unable to work—and even with Falcon calling him a cheater—Cabrera said he’s happy with his life decisions.

“I am happy with my penis,” he said. “I don’t feel sad because I know in the U.S. there is a lot of women. One of them will be the right size for me. I would like to be a porn star and I think I would make a lot of money over there.”

Still, for Falcon—who appeared in the HBO documentary Private Dicks: Men Exposed—none of Cabrera’s statements or claims matter. “I’m not competing with anybody, at least not directly,” he said. “It’s not going to change who I am and what I have and in my eyes, it’s kind of pathetic.”