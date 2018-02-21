Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Two guys with huge dicks are having an international battle


Odd Enough Two guys with huge dicks are having an international battle for the world's largest penis

The 47-year-old from New York claims that he is in fact the rightful owner to the unofficial record for the world’s largest penis.

  • Published:
play

(Rodale Inc.)

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jonah Falcon, who has a 13.5-inch dick, is skeptical of Roberto Esquivel Cabrera's 19-inch member

Jonah Falcon is ready for a fight over his manhood.

The 47-year-old from New York claims that he is in fact the rightful owner to the unofficial record for the world’s largest penis. At 13.5 inches, Falcon’s member is undeniably huge. The only thing standing in his way is Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, a man from Mexico who claims his is 19—yes 19—inches long.

In Falcon’s view, the only difference is that he was born with it. Cabrera, he argues, cheated his way to the top.

Does Your Penis Size Matter?:

“His penis isn’t 19 inches. Doctors have acknowledged this and said he could have a normal sex life if he is essentially circumcised,” Falcon recently lamented to the Sun Online. He said Cabrera’s extreme appendage came from the fact that he “stretched his foreskin constantly” throughout his life to gain length. “I think it’s ridiculous and he seems kind of desperate. No matter how big he is, it’s not going to change the fact that I’m 13.5 inches.”

play

(Rodale Inc.)

Cabrera first shot to media infamy when he claimed to have the world’s largest penis in 2015. At the time he told reporters, “I am famous because I have the biggest penis in the world. I am happy with my penis, I know nobody has the size I have. I would like to be in the Guinness Book of Records but they don’t recognise this record.”

In January, Men’s Health reported on the fact that Cabrera has refused doctor’s orders for a reduction, which he desperately needed, according to the medical community. In fact, all of his extra foreskin has caused Cabrera to have multiple urinary tract infections. It has also prevented him from working because, as he explained to Barcroft TV, “I cannot wear a uniform like anybody in the companies and also I cannot get on my knees. I cannot run fast and so the companies think badly of me.”

play

(Rodale Inc.)

The only work Cabrera is hoping to find is within the porn industry in the United States—but that's looking difficult for him. According to the Daily Mail, Cabrera was forced to leave the United States in 2011 after he was convicted of felony assault for exposing himself to two underage girls.

Despite the fact that he's now on disability as is unable to work—and even with Falcon calling him a cheater—Cabrera said he’s happy with his life decisions.

play

(Rodale Inc.)

“I am happy with my penis,” he said. “I don’t feel sad because I know in the U.S. there is a lot of women. One of them will be the right size for me. I would like to be a porn star and I think I would make a lot of money over there.”

play

(Rodale Inc.)

Still, for Falcon—who appeared in the HBO documentary Private Dicks: Men Exposed—none of Cabrera’s statements or claims matter. “I’m not competing with anybody, at least not directly,” he said. “It’s not going to change who I am and what I have and in my eyes, it’s kind of pathetic.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Fitness: How to do a box jump with perfect form Fitness How to do a box jump with perfect form
Guy Smarts: Do you have exercise bulimia? Inside the eating disorder that men don't talk about Guy Smarts Do you have exercise bulimia? Inside the eating disorder that men don't talk about
Guy Smarts: These are hands down the most cringe-worthy #fridayfails of 2017 Guy Smarts These are hands down the most cringe-worthy #fridayfails of 2017
Sex & Relationships: 'The girls next door' reveal whether size really matters Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal whether size really matters
Fitness: How this man got sober, lost 190 pounds, and turned his life around Fitness How this man got sober, lost 190 pounds, and turned his life around
Fitness: You won't see a single crunch in this core workout Fitness You won't see a single crunch in this core workout

Recommended Videos

Deadpool, Meet Cable Deadpool, Meet Cable
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures
Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating. Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating.



Top Articles

1 Guy Smarts What smoking just one cigarette a day does to your bodybullet
2 Sex & Relationships 4 out of 5 women want you to do this in bedbullet
3 Fitness You won't see a single crunch in this core workoutbullet
4 Guy Smarts Do you have exercise bulimia? Inside the eating...bullet
5 Fitness How to do a box jump with perfect formbullet
6 Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal whether size...bullet
7 Guy Smarts These are hands down the most cringe-worthy...bullet
8 Guy Smarts Does early gray hair mean your health is at risk?bullet
9 Odd Enough Two guys with huge dicks are having an...bullet
10 Guy Smarts Are these common pills screwing up your...bullet

Related Articles

Tech The 50 best video games of all time, according to critics
Lifestyle 100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime, according to the world's top travel experts
Tech 17 ridiculous 'smart' gadgets that really exist
Tech The 50 best video games of all time, according to critics on Metacritic
Here is every single Pokémon currently in Pokémon Go
Nintendo New game console isn't available for sale yet
Fitness Tips 'I took squat breaks at work everyday for a month, and here's what happened'

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow.bullet
3 financial domination with blackmailbullet
4 Erotic Hypnosis for Beginnersbullet
5 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO Crawl Control Demonstrationbullet
6 Men's Health 5 inexpensive ways to boost spermbullet
7 I Have a Small Penis and I'm Proud of It | This Morningbullet

Mens Health

​Why Your Deodorant Might Be Making You Flabby, Tired, and Impotent
Guy Smarts Why your deodorant might be making you flabby, tired, and impotent
day in the life of a urologist
Guy Smarts I'm a urologist, and this is what it's like to treat over 20 penises a day
cable machine superset arm exercises
Fitness Build bigger, stronger arms with this superset
mosturizing tesitcles
Guy Smarts Should you be moisturizing your balls?