Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

We Really Wish We Never Learned What a 'Poop Knife' Is


Odd Enough We really wish we never learned what a 'poop knife' is

Pooping is part of everyday life. If you're lucky, your number two routine is regular, quick, and pleasant—a short break from the tedium of work, or a morning ritual that leaves you feeling light and ready for the day.

  • Published:
We really wish we never learned what a 'poop knife' is play

We really wish we never learned what a 'poop knife' is

(menshealth)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here's what to know about the weirdest, grossest story on the internet

Pooping is part of everyday life. If you're lucky, your number two routine is regular, quick, and pleasant—a short break from the tedium of work, or a morning ritual that leaves you feeling light and ready for the day.

But like all things in life, some people do it bigger than others, and that's where the poop knife comes in.

What the heck is a poop knife, you ask? Let's back up. On January 9, on reddit's "Confession" forum, a user posted a deeply personal story about a unique family heirloom: the poop knife.

"I was 22 years old when I learned not every family has a poop knife," user LearnedButt posted.

"My family poops big. Maybe it's genetic, maybe it's our diet, but everyone births giant logs of crap. If anyone has laid a mega-poop, you know that sometimes it won't flush," LearnedButt wrote. "It lays across the hole in the bottom of the bowl and the vortex of draining water merely gives it a spin as it mocks you."

The family's solution? A rusty old knife that hung from a piece of string in the laundry room, equidistant from each of the three bathrooms. When a bowl-stopping turd happened, they'd request the poop knife and use to to break up the turd-berg into manageable pieces before flushing. This, LearnedButt thought, was completely normal—until at 22, they asked a friend to find the poop-knife at a weed dealer's house, leading to shock and hilarity for everyone except for LearnedButt. The whole confession is truly something incredible; you can read it right here.

It turns out, LearnedButt isn't alone.

Another user, Garg_And_Moonslicer, wrote that their family uses a slightly different implement, but the same technique, to break up shit-bergs.

"My family doesn't have a poop knife, but we have a poop ruler that cuts up poop," they wrote. "So you aren't alone."

If you're also a family with a poop knife, we have good news and bad news. The bad news is that your poop knife is weird. And gross. The good news is that your massive dumps may indicate something positive about your diet.

How to Tell If Your Poop is Normal:

We know from what your poop says about you that firm, sizable dumps mean you're getting a diet that's high in fiber. That being said, if it's too firm, you need to drink more water. Gastroenterologist Richard J. Saad, M.D., M.S., an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Michigan, previously told Men's Health that the best shape for turds is a smooth log like a sausage link.

Probiotics can also have a beneficial affect on your poops, and if you're really having trouble getting one out, you should check out these handy home remedies for curing constipation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: How Chris Hemsworth's superhero body kept the '12 Strong' cast in fighting shape Guy Smarts How Chris Hemsworth's superhero body kept the '12 Strong' cast in fighting shape
Odd Enough: The Rock just opened up about mental illness and suicide Odd Enough The Rock just opened up about mental illness and suicide
Guy Smarts: Meet Juliana Harkavy, the fittest, most badass superhero on TV Guy Smarts Meet Juliana Harkavy, the fittest, most badass superhero on TV
Guy Smarts: The 10 best #MondayMotivations we saw in 2017 Guy Smarts The 10 best #MondayMotivations we saw in 2017
Odd Enough: Logan Paul seems to think a suicide awareness video will make up for his stupidity Odd Enough Logan Paul seems to think a suicide awareness video will make up for his stupidity
Guy Smarts: A cheating girlfriend kickstarted this guy's jaw-dropping bodybuilding transformation Guy Smarts A cheating girlfriend kickstarted this guy's jaw-dropping bodybuilding transformation

Recommended Videos

Deadpool, Meet Cable Deadpool, Meet Cable
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures
Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating. Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating.



Top Articles

1 Guy Smarts Male porn stars share their secrets for staying hard on setbullet
2 Odd Enough This man came down with the flu — and it's going to cost...bullet
3 Odd Enough Logan Paul seems to think a suicide awareness video will...bullet
4 Fitness Here's exactly what NASA training is like for astronautsbullet
5 Guy Smarts How Chris Hemsworth's superhero body kept the '12...bullet
6 Odd Enough The Rock just opened up about mental illness and...bullet
7 Guy Smarts Guy goes on campus-wide quest for the dream girl...bullet
8 Guy Smarts A cheating girlfriend kickstarted this guy's...bullet
9 Guy Smarts Meet Juliana Harkavy, the fittest, most...bullet
10 Guy Smarts The 10 best #MondayMotivations we saw in 2017bullet

Related Articles

Girl Smarts This reality star just shared a graphic photo of her breast-reduction surgery
Opinion Nightmare for parents, too horrifying to see up close
In France Authorities charge man allegedly linked to Barcelona attack
Politics A tipster warned the FBI in January that she was worried the Florida shooting suspect was 'going to explode'
Chicken Change Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip
In Israel Palestinian attacker dies after shot by soldiers
Tech The Danish inventor accused of the horrific murder of a Swedish journalist on his submarine allegedly texted his girlfriend a description of the crime
World ISIS claims deadly attack at church in Russian region of Dagestan
Odd Enough This woman is drowning in her own poop thanks to a terrifying medical error
Tech All the best moments from 'Game of Thrones' season 7

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount...bullet
3 Titan Games - Dwayne Johnson Is Calling All Titans! (Promo)bullet

Mens Health

Beer: Budweiser Isn't One of Americans' Top 3 Favorite Beers Anymore
Guy Smarts Budweiser isn't one of Americans' Top 3 favorite beers anymore
Biohacker Injects Himself With Experimental Herpes Treatment
Odd Enough A biohacker just injected himself with an untested, experimental herpes treatment
Brooks Koepka of the US shakes hands with his caddy after completing the first round of the WGC-HSBC Champions at the Sheshan International golf club in Shanghai on October 26, 2017
Fitness Brooks Koepka is one of the fittest guys in golf — Here's how he does it
This 43-year-old police officer is about to break a world record in marathon running
Guy Smarts This 43-year-old police officer is about to break a world record in marathon running