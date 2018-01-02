Weight Loss :  This circuit will absolutely smoke your arms and core

news

Get ready for an epic upper-body workout.

Trainer Andy Speer has an awesome two-move circuit from straight from his Men's Health Anarchy Arms workout DVD that will smoke your shoulders, arms, back, and core without ever having to leave your house. All you need is a pair of dumbbells.

Directions: Perform the exercises below in order. Rest 15 seconds between each.

1. Hollow-Body Close-Grip Seesaw

Start in a hollow-body position on the floor, bracing your core. With your dumbbells (we like these from CAP Barbell), perform alternating presses with each arm as fast as you can. Continue this for 30 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds before moving onto the next exercise.

2. Hollow-Body Close-Grip Press

Start in the same hollow-body position as above. With your dumbbells, perform presses with both arms simultaneously. Hold for a second at the bottom to maximize the amount of work your muscles are doing. Continue pressing for 30 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds.

That's one round. Do five rounds.

Hollow-body holds are a gymnastics exercise that requires a ton of core strength—more than regular crunches—and will help you in everyday activities like maintaining a good posture. Incorporate this circuit as one of your upper-body day exercises, or if you only have a few minutes, you can do it as a stand-alone workout before you head out for the day.