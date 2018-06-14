Pulse.com.gh logo
5 types of jobs Junior High School leavers can do to earn extra cash


Completion of Junior High School is the first step on the academic ladder and an important foundation for future successes.

Students writing BECE play

Students writing BECE

Completing Junior High School has always been a  dream come true for many students and an honour for most families looking at the high drop rate of students at the elementary level.

Thankfully, completion of high school allows for some months at home which can enable to engage in some less stressful activities which can also generate money as well.

These 5 life hacks can make a student ready for high school earn some cash on the side.

  • Work in the banking field

Junior high school graduates can assist at the banking hall by helping out with orderliness. They can also run errands for the senior staffs by supplying them with stationery when needed, help with photocopying and printing.

  • Work at a supermarket

They can work in the inventory department by taking stock of goods and restocking items on the shelves. This is something that can easily do without strict supervision.

  • Work as a nanny

High school graduates can also take advantage of their stay home and monetize their love for the kids. This they can do by charging small fees to take care of kids of working mums in the neighborhood or help out at the nearby Montessori for a fee.

  • Work as a teaching assistant

One of the easiest ways to make money while you wait for your results to enter high school is to intern as a teaching assistant. Applying to help teachers mark the scripts of their students in the lower classes can fetch you money.

  • Help with house chores

It’s not easy juggling between work and house chores. As you wait for your results, you can relieve you parents of some stress by helping with some petty chores like cleaning the house, washing plates, emptying the bins and preparing breakfast for a small fee.

