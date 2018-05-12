Home > Lifestyle > PPromos >

The popular TCL Roku tv is on sale for less than $500

Sure, it's great to have a TV that does the bare minimum, but how is it possible to watch TV when you can barely see the screen clearly?

It's time we raised our standards a bit.

Sure, it's great to have a TV that does the bare minimum, but how is it possible to watch TV when you can barely see the screen clearly? Or maybe the picture is crystal clear, but you need a TV that has Roku-level capabilities, going beyond the usual point-and-click technology of yore.

We deserve both innovative technology and perfect clartity. And luckily, there's a TV that does exactly that – for a sale price that's not bad either.

TCL's 55" P-series Roku-enabled smart TV has been called "simply amazing beyond belief" and "the best" in reviews on Best Buy's site, in part thanks to its winning combination of "powerful picture performance" and "endless entertainment. In fact, it's one of the best-reviewed TVs of 2017.

TCL touts itself as "America's fastest-growing TV brand" and if reviews are to be trusted, there's a reason for that. 

And if you want to experience the reason, TCL's 55" Roku TV is on sale for one day only at Best Buy.

The TCL 55" Class P6 is currently on sale for $100 off the regular price online and at Best Buy stores. This means that for less than $500, buyers can get access to industry-leading technology like the Roku TV Smart platform, which allows access to more than 5,000 streaming channels, as well as the Ultra HD home theater experience.

You can now integrate your Netflix and Hulu accounts to your TV for the purpose of watching them on an XL screen with deep, life-like color capabilities and new technology.

It basically goes above and beyond, without forcing you to compromise or lower your viewing standards.

