The presidency is decidedly more heart-shaped today as Rebbeca Akuffo Addo posted a valentine’s day message to her husband on Instagram.

The picture of the that cranked our valentine’s day up a notch was that of the first lady and the president which posted by Rebecca herself with the caption, “Show some love and spread some joy, Happy Chocolate Day’’.

The president and first lady Nana Akuffo Addo and Rebecca Addo are not the publicly affectionate couple type with but this year gave us something to stand in awe for and that is Rebecca’s message to her husband.