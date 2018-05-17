24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Wedding rings are traditional attributes of your bridal union. Their selection is a meticulous process, as it is not a simple piece of jewelry. They are fashionable and stylish.

Whether sitting amongst you’re getting ready gear, nestled within your bouquet's blooms, or laying on a handwritten love note from your spouse, the wedding bling takes center stage here!

Pulse.com.gh bring you 10 wedding ring ideas that will sparkle your day.

1.

READ ALSO:5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress

2.

3.

4.

#weddrings1 A post shared by Rings (@wedding_rings) on Jan 9, 2016 at 7:10am PST

READ ALSO: John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's the price

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.