These 10 wedding ring photos are all about the sparkle, capturing that special symbol in all its glory.
Whether sitting amongst you’re getting ready gear, nestled within your bouquet's blooms, or laying on a handwritten love note from your spouse, the wedding bling takes center stage here!
Pulse.com.gh bring you 10 wedding ring ideas that will sparkle your day.
1.
READ ALSO:5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress
2.
#emo#0J0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LI=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lc=## 750( ) #emo#0L8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LE=###emo#0Ys=##( #emo#0LE=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0Lg=## #emo#0LY=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=##) #emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YY=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=##. #emo#0JE=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Ys=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0YM=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=##, #emo#0LQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Yw=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0YM=###emo#0Y4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LQ=## #emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L8=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lw=##. #emo#0JI=## #emo#0Yc=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0L8=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0YM=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lw=## 1#emo#0LI=##1 #emo#0LI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LY=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0Y4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0LE=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Y0=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Ys=## #emo#0YE=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Yw=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0Lw=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lw=## #emo#0YY=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0Yc=###emo#0YM=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Yw=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=## #emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=##!!! "#emo#0J0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0Y4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YM=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LY=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0LQ=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YU=## #emo#0YI=###emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YU=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LE=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LY=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lk=##" #fr_jewellery_studio #frjewellerystudio #qizil #qızıl #brilliant #artjewelry #jewellery #diamond ##emo#0Lc=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=## ##emo#0Y4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LA=## ##emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lk=###emo#0L0=## #instajewelry #marryme #love #loveit #brandsjewelry #jewelry #wedding #weddingring #weddingdress #jewellerydesign #weddingset #golds #gold #queen
3.
Regrann from @vibes_jewelery - Glam game on with Femme Fatale @phantomjewels . . . . Via - @jewelerypage . . . #vibesjewelery #engagementring #engagement #ring #bling #instajewelry #diamond #marryme #ido #iloveit #ringshot #jewelleryoftheday #engagementrings #highjewelry #weddingrings #jewelryoftheday #sparkly #weddingring #jewelrygram #fashionjewelry #rings #bvlgari #swarovski #michaelkorswatch #theknot #isaidyes #vibesjewelerynyc - #regrann
4.
READ ALSO: John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's the price
5.
Sometimes it's the simple design rings that are the most beautiful Double tap & TAG your sweetheart ... . . Ring by @jacquefinejewellery Via @vibes_jewelery . . #vibesjewelery #engagementring #engagement #ring #bling #instajewelry #diamond #marryme #ido #iloveit #ringlover #diamondjewelry #jewelrystore #ringgoals #weddingband #diamondring #jewelryaddict #weddingring #sparkly #fashionjewelry #rings #cartier #swarovski #michaelkorswatch #stylemepretty #mrandmrs #wishes
6.
Your daily dose of Jewelry Join our community of jewelry lovers #lovejewelry #jewellerygram #jewelleryblog #jewelryoftheday #jewellery #jewelry #jewelrylovers #jewellerylove #jewellerymaking #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #watch #luxury #instagirls #Diamonds #EngagementRing #DreamRing #latestfashion #weddingring #necklaces #necklace #chains #jewelleryluv #jewellerylux #jewellerymakers #jewelleries #Bracelet #Bangle
7.
#thecaratclub #engagementring #engagement #ring #bling #instajewelry #diamond #marryme #ido #iloveit #jewelers #ringsofinstagram #lovegold #weddingband #fashionaccessories #finejewelry #weddingring #sparkly #custommade #rings #cartier #tiffanyandco #harrywinston #junebugweddings #isaidyes #eternallove #korloff #jewelry #jewellery #model
8.
Such elegance - who else is in love? #emo#6Kqw###emo#5Lmf###emo#5Zac###emo#5q2h###emo#6YCZ###emo#5p6a###emo#57K+###emo#57e7###emo#55qE###emo#5ama###emo#5oiS##? Photo Credit: @diamondregistry #hongkongweddings #hongkongwedding #hkweddings #hkwedding #diamondring #gemstones #gemstoneengagementring #engagementring #engaged #shesaidyes #ido #proposal #engagedcouple #fiance ##emo#6KiC###emo#5ama## ##emo#5oiS###emo#5oyH## ##emo#6KiC###emo#5ama###emo#5oiS## ##emo#6KiC###emo#5ama###emo#5oiS###emo#5a2Q## ##emo#5oiR###emo#5oSb###emo#5aaz## ##emo#5oiR###emo#6KaB###emo#57WQ###emo#5ama###emo#5LqG## ##emo#5a+2###emo#55+z## ##emo#5a+2###emo#55+z###emo#5oiS## ##emo#6aaZ###emo#5riv###emo#5ama###emo#56au## ##emo#6aaZ###emo#5riv###emo#5paw###emo#5aiY##
9.
10.