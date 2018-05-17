Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

10 beautiful wedding rings every lady would love on her finger


Pulse Wedding Here are 10 beautiful wedding rings every lady would love on her finger

These 10 wedding ring photos are all about the sparkle, capturing that special symbol in all its glory.

  • Published:
John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring play

John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wedding rings are traditional attributes of your bridal union. Their selection is a meticulous process, as it is not a simple piece of jewelry. They are fashionable and stylish. 

Whether sitting amongst you’re getting ready gear, nestled within your bouquet's blooms, or laying on a handwritten love note from your spouse, the wedding bling takes center stage here!

Pulse.com.gh bring you 10 wedding ring ideas that will sparkle your day.

1.

READ ALSO:5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress

2.

#emo#0J0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LI=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lc=## 750( ) #emo#0L8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LE=###emo#0Ys=##( #emo#0LE=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0Lg=## #emo#0LY=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=##) #emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YY=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=##. #emo#0JE=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Ys=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0YM=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=##, #emo#0LQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Yw=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0YM=###emo#0Y4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LQ=## #emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L8=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lw=##. #emo#0JI=## #emo#0Yc=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0L8=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0YM=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lw=## 1#emo#0LI=##1 #emo#0LI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LY=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0Y4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0LE=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Y0=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Ys=## #emo#0YE=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Yw=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0Lw=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lw=## #emo#0YY=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0Yc=###emo#0YM=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Yw=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=## #emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=##!!! "#emo#0J0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0Y4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YM=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LY=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0LQ=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YU=## #emo#0YI=###emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YU=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LE=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LY=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lk=##" #fr_jewellery_studio #frjewellerystudio #qizil #qızıl #brilliant #artjewelry #jewellery #diamond ##emo#0Lc=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=## ##emo#0Y4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LA=## ##emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lk=###emo#0L0=## #instajewelry #marryme #love #loveit #brandsjewelry #jewelry #wedding #weddingring #weddingdress #jewellerydesign #weddingset #golds #gold #queen

A post shared by THE ART JEWELLERY STUDİO (@fr_jewellery_studio) on

 

3.

 

4.

#weddrings1

A post shared by Rings (@wedding_rings) on

READ ALSO: John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's the price

5.

 

6.

 

7.

 

8.

Such elegance - who else is in love? #emo#6Kqw###emo#5Lmf###emo#5Zac###emo#5q2h###emo#6YCZ###emo#5p6a###emo#57K+###emo#57e7###emo#55qE###emo#5ama###emo#5oiS##? Photo Credit: @diamondregistry #hongkongweddings #hongkongwedding #hkweddings #hkwedding #diamondring #gemstones #gemstoneengagementring #engagementring #engaged #shesaidyes #ido #proposal #engagedcouple #fiance ##emo#6KiC###emo#5ama## ##emo#5oiS###emo#5oyH## ##emo#6KiC###emo#5ama###emo#5oiS## ##emo#6KiC###emo#5ama###emo#5oiS###emo#5a2Q## ##emo#5oiR###emo#5oSb###emo#5aaz## ##emo#5oiR###emo#6KaB###emo#57WQ###emo#5ama###emo#5LqG## ##emo#5a+2###emo#55+z## ##emo#5a+2###emo#55+z###emo#5oiS## ##emo#6aaZ###emo#5riv###emo#5ama###emo#56au## ##emo#6aaZ###emo#5riv###emo#5paw###emo#5aiY##

A post shared by Wedding Rings #emo#4oCL## #emo#4oCL###emo#5ama###emo#56au###emo#5oiS###emo#5oyH## (@weddingrings.awn) on

 

9.

 

10.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your love Relationship Tips 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your love
Girl Smarts: 'My husband and I went paleo — And we've never slept better' Girl Smarts 'My husband and I went paleo — And we've never slept better'
Celebrity Wedding: John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's the price Celebrity Wedding John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's the price
Relationship Tips: 3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend back Relationship Tips 3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend back
Relationship Tips: 5 reasons why you should date your best friend Relationship Tips 5 reasons why you should date your best friend
Marriage Tips: 3 early morning sex positions couples can try to spice things up Marriage Tips 3 early morning sex positions couples can try to spice things up

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush Lifestyle 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush
Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure
Lifestyle: The best foods to eat after sex Lifestyle The best foods to eat after sex



Top Articles

1 Celebrity Wedding John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 reasons why you should date your best friendbullet
3 Relationship Tips 13 things Ghanaian men should never say to their...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for brides-to-bebullet
5 Relationship Tips 3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend backbullet
6 Wedding Tips 5 celebrity traditional weddings we still can get...bullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 common habits that could break relationshipsbullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 Easter gifts that your Ghanaian...bullet
9 Marriage Tips 3 early morning sex positions couples can...bullet
10 Relationship Tips How to impress a girl over textbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your love
Relationship Tips 3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend back
Celebrity Wedding John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's the price
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why you should date your best friend
Marriage Tips 3 early morning sex positions couples can try to spice things up
Wedding Tips 5 celebrity traditional weddings we still can get over
Life Hacks 6 ways to build self-confidence
Pulse Weddings Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack
Relationship Tips 5 things to know before dating a girl who just got out of a bad relationship
Sex With Food 6 foods that can give you better orgasm

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
2 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
3 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
6 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
7 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding...bullet
8 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
9 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Pulse woman
Life Hacks 6 ways to build self-confidence
'I used to love getting naked—and then I got pregnant'
Sex & Relationships 'I used to love getting naked — And then I got pregnant'
Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack
Pulse Weddings Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack
Relationship Tips 5 things to know before dating a girl who just got out of a bad relationship