10 elegant wedding gown inspiration for new brides


Pulse Weddings 10 stunning wedding gown inspiration for new brides

The latest wedding gown collections and the top bridal trends are here.

Whether you’re looking for a sweet tea length, a fabulous vintage frock, a beautiful ballgown or some accessories, we have all wedding dress styles covered.

Your bridal look, whether elegant or a fashion mishap will forever remain the minds of your wedding guests.It’s your wedding and you must look your best for your special day. Plunging necklines, off-shoulders, toppers, oversized bows among other styles for style tips.

Here are the latest wedding dress trend that you can modify to suit your personal style.

QUEEN #emo#8J+kqQ==## Muslim Couple over the weekend #emo#8J+klw==## @shaalovesyou And @latif_sua #Ayla2k18 Follow @africanweddingsng for more recent post ---------------------------------------------------------- DM us for a paid promotion! Tag us to get featured ---------------------------------------------------------- Event planner- @empress_jamila Event Decor - @timessquareevents Event Rentals - @timessquarerentals Coordinator @_ewurabenah_ Video - @grandeaglemotion Photography- @phloshop Bridal Makeup- @munamua_ BridalFascinators:@hatboxco Crown :@sparkles_jewellerygh DJ- @deejayloft Live Band: @safoa.band mc- @georgebannerman Cocktails & local Bar: @afya_mina and @carisgold Catering: @nyonyogh Fresh bouquets @completeeventznflowers Cake: @joyfulcakesgh Bride's second dress: @p.o.c_lagos Bridal stylist :@empress_jamila Bridesmaids 1st gown: @saa_dia Bridesmaids stylist :@empress_jamila Groom and groomsmen stylist : @papaomisore Groom and groomsmen suit: @p.o.c_lagos Groom and groomsmen agbada : @p.o.c_lagos #africanweddingsng #LoveIsIndeedBeautiful #plannerextraordinaire #BridalStylist #AyLa2k18 #muslimcouple

READ ALSO: 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion makeover

My name is Kemi and I am a plus size blogger. I recently got married to my love Ola. As a plus size, I had the courage to pull a beautiful Winter Wonderland Wedding with a dream team and ignoring people#emo#4oCZ##s opinion of me. I believe whatever size you have, you should be able to have the wedding of your dream. It was indeed a fairytale to behold. My Beautiful Winter Wonderland Themed Wedding Ceremony #KOHO18 #emo#wqA=##More on www.bellanaija.com/weddings or the link in our bio #BellaNaijaWeddings Bride: @k3myo Photography: @tyjphotography Dress: @Galiafahd Planner: @etaleventsng Makeup: @bmpromakeup Groom outfit: @kinghakbal Bride bouquet: @adelasflowers Decor: @aquariantouchevents Bride hairstyling: @tobbiestouch Church: Church of Assumption, Ikoyi Reception: @classiqueeventcenter

