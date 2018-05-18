Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looks


Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looks

These mental and behavioral habits will increase your likelihood of attracting women.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looks play

5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looks
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are a few habits and behaviors can increase your chances of attraction than your looks.

Forget the six packs, the well-defined biceps, and triceps. We want to indulge your mind with an alternative reality of what it takes to become that guy that women want to talk with, spend time with, and date.

So are you ready? Let's get sta

1.Self Confidence

Women like men who are sure of themselves. A nervous, uncertain guy may leave too much decision-making up to women, and that puts the burden on them to make the right decisions or risk disapproval. Nerves can also be contagious in a social setting; a man with self-confidence can put a woman at ease.

READ ALSO: 4 great sex positions to conceive a baby

2. Empathy

There is a fine line between being confident and being arrogant. Whether in business or in a personal relationship, it is important not to put others down to build yourself up. Being mean and acting superior shows insecurity, not true confidence.

3. Optimism

Optimism is not quite the same as self-confidence. Self-confidence shows a can-do attitude. Optimism is believing that things beyond a man's control are going to work out just fine anyway. Since women can be natural worriers, the ability to offer reassurance is an attractive quality.

4. Respect

Women feel a little flutter when a man opens a door for them or pulls out a chair for them, but even more importantly, they’re drawn to men who respect their opinions. They are also attracted to men who show respect for others.

5. A listening ear

Women want to talk about their feelings. As a general rule, men do not. But a man who listens to a woman, who honestly pays attention and remembers what she has said, will draw a woman to him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Marriage Tips: 4 great sex positions to conceive a baby Marriage Tips 4 great sex positions to conceive a baby
Pulse Wedding: Here are 10 beautiful wedding rings every lady would love on her finger Pulse Wedding Here are 10 beautiful wedding rings every lady would love on her finger
Relationship Tips: 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your love Relationship Tips 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your love
Girl Smarts: 'My husband and I went paleo — And we've never slept better' Girl Smarts 'My husband and I went paleo — And we've never slept better'
Celebrity Wedding: John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's the price Celebrity Wedding John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's the price
Relationship Tips: 3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend back Relationship Tips 3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend back

Recommended Videos

Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure
Lifestyle: The best foods to eat after sex Lifestyle The best foods to eat after sex
Relationship: 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies Relationship 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies



Top Articles

1 Marriage Tips 4 great sex positions to conceive a babybullet
2 Celebrity Wedding John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's...bullet
3 Pulse Wedding Here are 10 beautiful wedding rings every lady would...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your lovebullet
5 Relationship Tips 13 things Ghanaian men should never say to...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for...bullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 common habits that could break relationshipsbullet
8 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet
9 Pulse Wedding 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your...bullet
10 Relationship Tips How to impress a girl over textbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Wedding Here are 10 beautiful wedding rings every lady would love on her finger
Relationship Tips 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your love
Relationship Tips 3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend back
Celebrity Wedding John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's the price
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why you should date your best friend
Marriage Tips 3 early morning sex positions couples can try to spice things up
Wedding Tips 5 celebrity traditional weddings we still can get over
Life Hacks 6 ways to build self-confidence
Pulse Weddings Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack
Relationship Tips 5 things to know before dating a girl who just got out of a bad relationship

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
2 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
3 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
6 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves...bullet
7 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
8 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
9 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Pulse couple
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why you should date your best friend
Pulse couple
Marriage Tips 3 early morning sex positions couples can try to spice things up
Wedding Tips 5 celebrity traditional weddings we still can get over
Pulse woman
Life Hacks 6 ways to build self-confidence