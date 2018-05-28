Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 reasons why happy couples who cuddle more are happier


Relationship Tips 5 reasons why happy couples who cuddle more are happier

Cuddling helps release oxytocin, which is a bonding hormone that helps us feel close.

  • Published:
Couple play

Couple
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cuddling is one of the easiest ways experience the intimacy we need with our loved ones.

Spending more time with your significant others during the early stages of your relationships helps create an intimate bond, allowing the couple to just focus on each other. The numerous benefits of cuddling can’t be ignored if you want to thrive in your relationship.

  • Cuddling is really sexy foreplay for sexy time!

Every relationship needs constant care, affection, love, and cuddles. Cuddling is a really nice segue into sex.

READ ALSO: 5 habits of happy and successful people

  • Cuddling bonds you together

Cuddling strengthens the relationship between two individuals; ie couples or a parent and child. There is no possible way that if you drift apart if you cuddle daily. Save your relationship and cuddle it out.

Pulse couple play

Pulse couple

 

  • Keeps the spark alive

One of the secrets to a long-lasting relationship is cuddling. One way to keep to keep the love alive is through regular physical contact. A couple who cuddle a lot is very comfortable with each other.

  • Boost the mmune System

The release of oxytocin, this feel-good hormone makes you feel like nothing can hurt you which is an amazing benefit! It also increases hormones that help fight infection.

Basically, you’re boosting your immune system because you’re feeling too good and healthy to get sick. The power of positive thinking and feeling loved and secure actually works.

READ ALSO: 5 signs you are ready for a serious relationship

  • Relieve Pain

Just as it boosts your immune system, cuddling and releasing oxytocin will decrease your pain levels. It’s like whenever your neck hurts, you rub it. Even simple touches like that release enough oxytocin to make you feel better, so imagine the effect cuddling has — a full body contact with another human.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and foreign ambassadors attend Duncan Williams’ son lavish wedding Photos President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and foreign ambassadors attend Duncan Williams’ son lavish wedding
Photos: 10 times Samuel Inkoom and his wife were just a perfect couple Photos 10 times Samuel Inkoom and his wife were just a perfect couple
Life Hacks: 5 habits of happy and successful people Life Hacks 5 habits of happy and successful people
Duchess Of Sussex: Here are 12 things Meghan Markle can't do as a royal Duchess Of Sussex Here are 12 things Meghan Markle can't do as a royal
Relationship Tips: 5 signs you are ready for a serious relationship Relationship Tips 5 signs you are ready for a serious relationship
Relationship Tips: 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like him Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like him

Recommended Videos

Royal Wedding: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress Royal Wedding All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress
Lifestyle: 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush Lifestyle 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush
Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure



Top Articles

1 Photos President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and foreign ambassadors attend...bullet
2 Duchess Of Sussex Here are 12 things Meghan Markle can't do as a royalbullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looksbullet
4 Photos 10 times Samuel Inkoom and his wife were just a perfect couplebullet
5 Celebrity Wedding John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like himbullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 common habits that could break relationshipsbullet
8 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
9 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
10 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet

Related Articles

Photos 10 times Samuel Inkoom and his wife were just a perfect couple
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like him
Relationship Tips 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your love
Pulse Wedding Here are 10 beautiful wedding rings every lady would love on her finger
Royal wedding 2018 Prince Harry and Meghan married at Windsor
Marriage Tips 4 great sex positions to conceive a baby
Relationship Tips 3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend back
Photos President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and foreign ambassadors attend Duncan Williams’ son lavish wedding

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
2 Relationship 4 reasons why you should not say ‘I love you’ nowbullet
3 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
4 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
5 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in...bullet
6 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
7 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
8 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
9 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
10 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

7 things that would make a man want to marry you
Relationship Tips 7 things that would make a man want to marry you
The couple drove to an evening bash in a vintage Jaguar
British Royal Wedding Harry and Meghan go straight to work after lavish wedding
Students of Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School in Los Angeles watch a live broadcast of the wedding of Meghan Markle, who graduated in 1999, to Britain's Prince Harry
British Royal Wedding Pajamas and cheers: Meghan's school joins festivities
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, after their wedding ceremony.
British Royal Wedding 5 key moments from the event