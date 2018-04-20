5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies

You will be shocked by these five features
We paid attention to the details of appearance that immediately leap to the eye of women and intentionally left personality aside.
Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 features of a man that attract most ladies
1.Thick eyebrows
Thick natural eyebrows (of course, if they are neat and aren’t joined above the nose) can add more drama and expressiveness to a man’s look. Such eyebrows are associated with rough, yet magnetic male beauty.
2. Veins
Veins on hands become visible after hard physical work. That’s why they are associated with strength and stamina. Tensed arms look sexy to many women also because veins add texture to a male body.
3. A flat tummy (not necessarily a six pack)
A flat tummy is what is very sought after thing for a woman. A flat and toned stomach is very desirable among the women and contrary to popular beliefs. When the woman sees that a man is having a perfect body, then they get a feeling that he must be having healthy habits in his life.
4. Hair trail on stomach
There is a popular belief that woman don’t like hair on man’s body. It is hence there is a trend that people like their bodies to be in shaven form. But, this is not exactly true. Woman actually love a hair trail which goes up to belly button. Woman fall for man who is having hair trail till belly button.
5. V-Lines
Maybe, this is one of the biggest turn-ons, yet this glorious muscle, the leading lines situating above the hip bones and between torsos, running downwards diagonally forming the V lines. These sharp muscular curves become irresistible on a guy.