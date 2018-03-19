Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

6 small changes you can do to make big changes in your life


6 small changes you can do to make big changes in your life

The great thing about small changes is that they’re super easy to implement.

Small changes can make a huge difference in our lives. These changes are very easy to implement. You want to be happier, but you don't want to do anything dramatic.

Here 6 life hacks that'll have you smiling in no time.

  • Make time for yourself

Whether you are an employer or employee, run your business don’t let it run you. Prioritise your work and people in your life but try and make time for yourself.

It's good to work hard and nurture relationships, but if it takes scheduling blocks of time in your calendar for alone time, do it. It's a must.

  • Choose your friends wisely

The energy you have around you can have tremendous changes in your life.  Choose friends who will help you climb the success ladder; challenge you to become a better person in life.

Stay away from those friends will negatively influence you to spend your wealth on unnecessary things. The more strangers you follow, the more likely you are to compare yourself to others and feel negative about your own life.

  • Exercise

Your health is your wealth. Jog for at least 10 minutes daily, weight lifting, squatting or anything that will keep you in shape.

  • Be generous

Generosity is both a natural confidence builder and a natural repellant of self-hatred. Being generous changes the way you think about yourself and the way other people interact with you. All these things have longer-lasting happiness effects.

  • Stop focusing on money

The most beautiful things are not associated with money; they are memories and moments. If you don't celebrate those, they can pass you by- Alek Wek.

There are all sorts of books for building a good career, but we're not clear on how to become better people. Most things that produce joy are long commitments.

  • Get physical

Lovemaking can burn up those calories you piled on during that romantic dinner. The key to it making you happy is about quality, not quantity. Spontaneity is important.

