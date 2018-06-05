Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Actress Afia Amoako finally married to Edem


New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem

Ghanaian actress Afia Amoako finally ties knot with her longtime boyfriend Edem.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actress Elizabeth Amoako Nkrumah popularly known as Aboagyewaa has tied the knot with business mogul, Edem Galley.

Although the ceremony was announced publicly, the actress was surprised by the appearances of some key personalities and celebrities who came from far distances to celebrate with her.

Celebrities who came to support Afia Amoako include Christiana Awuni, Management of Nyankonton Production, Emmanuel France and many others.

Afia Amoako play

Afia Amoako

 

READ MORE: Lovely photos of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend on a romantic holiday in Italy

There were rumours weeks ago that Afia Amoako might be losing her husband over some nude roles played in movies as an actress.

But it seems Mr Galley has understood his wife’s occupation and had given his full support by marrying her at last. Wishing them the best in their marriage lives.

Here are pictures from the ceremony

Actress Afia and Husband play

Actress Afia and Husband

Actress Afia and Husband play

Actress Afia and Husband

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: Here are 5 types of people you should not date Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not date
Photos: 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides Photos 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides
Relationship Tips: 5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them Relationship Tips 5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them
Life Hacks: 5 simple ways to motivate yourself Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourself
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions
Relationship Tips: 5 red flags to look out for before the first date Relationship Tips 5 red flags to look out for before the first date

Recommended Videos

Celebrites: Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July Celebrites Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July
Wedding Bloom: King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony Wedding Bloom King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony
Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Royal Wedding Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 smart ways to find out if your partner is cheating...bullet
2 Photos President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and foreign ambassadors attend...bullet
3 Video King Promise performs CCTV at Duncan Williams' son's weddingbullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is cheating on youbullet
5 Pulse Wedding More photos from Duncan-Williams' son's...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
7 Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourselfbullet
8 Duchess Of Sussex Here are 12 things Meghan Markle can't...bullet
9 Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return...bullet
10 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet

Related Articles

Anas Exposé Sarkodie backs Anas’ method of investigation
Unity Rosemond Brown apologised to Moesha at Golden Movie Awards
Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on his 'arrogant' appearance
Sarkodie Rapper reveals why he loves Shatta Wale
Unity Sarkodie says he will apologise to Freddy Meiway for ignoring him
Nollywood Aki opens up on alleged ‘fight’ with Pawpaw
Love-birds Lovely photos of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend on a romantic holiday in Italy
Career Kurl Songx reveals why he hasn't regretted leaving his teaching job
Pastor Love Obaapa Christy's ex-husband claims most female Gospel artistes engage in prostitution

Top Videos

1 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
2 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
3 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
4 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
5 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
6 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without...bullet
9 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
10 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Mother-in-law and bride
Relationship Tips 3 ways to deal with a difficult mother-in-law during wedding planning
Selly Galley
Photos 5 inspiring bridal looks from Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew
Couple
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why couples who cuddle more are happier
10 times Samuel Inkoom and his wife were just a perfect couple
Photos 10 times Samuel Inkoom and his wife were just a perfect couple