Actress Afia Amoako finally married to Edem

Ghanaian actress Elizabeth Amoako Nkrumah popularly known as Aboagyewaa has tied the knot with business mogul, Edem Galley.

Although the ceremony was announced publicly, the actress was surprised by the appearances of some key personalities and celebrities who came from far distances to celebrate with her.

Celebrities who came to support Afia Amoako include Christiana Awuni, Management of Nyankonton Production, Emmanuel France and many others.

There were rumours weeks ago that Afia Amoako might be losing her husband over some nude roles played in movies as an actress.

But it seems Mr Galley has understood his wife’s occupation and had given his full support by marrying her at last. Wishing them the best in their marriage lives.

Here are pictures from the ceremony