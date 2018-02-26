Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Bishop Agyinasare says you're complete if you are not married


Perez Chapel Single people are complete, Jesus was single - Bishop Agyinasare

The founder and leader of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare said “In our cultures and religions, some think that once you are not married, you are incomplete or once you are single, you’re incomplete. Well, Jesus was single, will we say he was not complete?”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The founder and leader of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has said that being single does not make one incomplete.

He said this when he preached on the topic ‘finding and locating love’ to his congregants on Sunday (February 25, 2018).

During his sermon, he told the single people never to buy into the misconception that they are incomplete until they get married.

“It’s important to note that celibates or single people are complete. Because if they are not complete, are we saying that the men, who, in the olden days were called eunuchs and bathed the queen, are we saying that they were not complete? Are we saying that Jesus was not complete? Are we saying that Daniel was not complete?”

READ ALSO: 26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat

“Some associate singleness with loneliness but singleness is not loneliness. And singleness is not incompleteness. Because it is not only single people who are lonely or can be described as lonely. You can be married and still be lonely and there are a lot of married people who are lonely,” he added

“In our cultures and religions, some think that once you are not married, you are incomplete or once you are single, you’re incomplete. Well, Jesus was single, will we say he was not complete?”

Bishop Agyinasare, therefore, admonished single people not to succumb to pressure from society to force them to marry when they are not prepared for it.

“Don’t be rushed into marriage”, he said, warning: “If you allow yourself to be rushed into marriage, you will end up sorrowing because you may make a mistake. So don’t be rushed into marriage. Don’t let anybody pressurise you to get married, no.”

 “There are three major wrong perceptions about singleness: … Some want to marry because [they say] when they marry, it will help them to serve God. …That is a wrong perception because Jesus never married, he served God; Jeremiah never married, he served God; Daniel never married, he served God; Paul was not married, he served God; Barnabas was not married, he served God; John – the one who wrote the book of Revelations – was not married but he served God faithfully. So, you don’t have to marry to be able to serve God,”  Bishop Agyinasare noted.

READ ALSO: 25 Ghanaian women reveal why they cheat

Secondly, he noted that “some marry because they want emotional peace. They believe that until they are married, they can’t have emotional peace. Now there are many married people who still have emotional problems. Because if you don’t get rid of your emotional garbage, you will take it into your marital relationship. And, so, marriage is not what will give you emotional peace.”

Some also think, “that marrying a spiritual person means you’d have no problems. And, so, they want to marry a pastor, an elder, a prayer warrior, a praise & worship leader”, [but] “there are so many pastors who have divorced, so many prayer warriors who have divorced, so many elders, deacons, deaconesses, and praise & worship leaders who have divorced.”

“The fact that somebody is spiritual doesn’t mean the person has good character. It’s a misconception that once you marry somebody who is spiritual, you won’t have problems again,” he emphasised.

According to him, even though marriage is an honourable thing it is not the ultimate purpose for living.

Marriage, he said, “is good and honourable, but it’s not the reason why we live. We don’t live because we want to get married inasmuch as marriage is good.”

“The purpose of our living is to worship God and to fulfil His plans for our lives and for our generation”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Unbelievable: 26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat Unbelievable 26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat
Sex & Relationships: This 'my 600-lb life' couple says weight loss allowed them to have sex for the first time Sex & Relationships This 'my 600-lb life' couple says weight loss allowed them to have sex for the first time
Relationship Tips: How to woo a girl without spending much Relationship Tips How to woo a girl without spending much
Shocking: 25 Ghanaian women reveal why they cheat Shocking 25 Ghanaian women reveal why they cheat
McShayn's Love Thread: Commitment is the biggest relationship goal; here's why McShayn's Love Thread Commitment is the biggest relationship goal; here's why
Relationship Tips: 5 reasons why you should probably date an independent woman Relationship Tips 5 reasons why you should probably date an independent woman

Recommended Videos

Relationship Tip: Signs That You Have A Shitty Boyfriend Relationship Tip Signs That You Have A Shitty Boyfriend
Lifestyle: Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship Lifestyle Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship
Relationship: 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship Relationship 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship



Top Articles

1 Unbelievable 26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheatbullet
2 Shocking 25 Ghanaian women reveal why they cheatbullet
3 Relationship Tips How to woo a girl without spending muchbullet
4 Perez Chapel Single people are complete, Jesus was single - Bishop...bullet
5 Pulse Val's List 7 ways couples can enjoy their Valentine...bullet
6 Wedding Tips 7 things no one tells you about the wedding daybullet
7 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good...bullet
8 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
9 Girl Smarts This is what makes most guys decide to get...bullet
10 Dating Tips 9 tips on how to be a sexy Ghanaian manbullet

Top Videos

1 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
2 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
3 Relationship 4 reasons why you should not say ‘I love you’ nowbullet
4 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
5 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
6 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without...bullet
9 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet
10 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Pulse Couple
Marriage Tips How to plan the perfect birthday for your wife
Pulse couple
Wedding Tips 9 ways to save money on your wedding expenses
The couple-to-be are Nigerians
Photos Cute pre-wedding photos of naval officer and his lawyer fiancée
Pulse couple
Marriage Tips 10 romantic messages every wife should text her husband before he gets home from work