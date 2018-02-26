news

The founder and leader of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has said that being single does not make one incomplete.

He said this when he preached on the topic ‘finding and locating love’ to his congregants on Sunday (February 25, 2018).

During his sermon, he told the single people never to buy into the misconception that they are incomplete until they get married.

“It’s important to note that celibates or single people are complete. Because if they are not complete, are we saying that the men, who, in the olden days were called eunuchs and bathed the queen, are we saying that they were not complete? Are we saying that Jesus was not complete? Are we saying that Daniel was not complete?”

“Some associate singleness with loneliness but singleness is not loneliness. And singleness is not incompleteness. Because it is not only single people who are lonely or can be described as lonely. You can be married and still be lonely and there are a lot of married people who are lonely,” he added

“In our cultures and religions, some think that once you are not married, you are incomplete or once you are single, you’re incomplete. Well, Jesus was single, will we say he was not complete?”

Bishop Agyinasare, therefore, admonished single people not to succumb to pressure from society to force them to marry when they are not prepared for it.

“Don’t be rushed into marriage”, he said, warning: “If you allow yourself to be rushed into marriage, you will end up sorrowing because you may make a mistake. So don’t be rushed into marriage. Don’t let anybody pressurise you to get married, no.”

“There are three major wrong perceptions about singleness: … Some want to marry because [they say] when they marry, it will help them to serve God. …That is a wrong perception because Jesus never married, he served God; Jeremiah never married, he served God; Daniel never married, he served God; Paul was not married, he served God; Barnabas was not married, he served God; John – the one who wrote the book of Revelations – was not married but he served God faithfully. So, you don’t have to marry to be able to serve God,” Bishop Agyinasare noted.

Secondly, he noted that “some marry because they want emotional peace. They believe that until they are married, they can’t have emotional peace. Now there are many married people who still have emotional problems. Because if you don’t get rid of your emotional garbage, you will take it into your marital relationship. And, so, marriage is not what will give you emotional peace.”

Some also think, “that marrying a spiritual person means you’d have no problems. And, so, they want to marry a pastor, an elder, a prayer warrior, a praise & worship leader”, [but] “there are so many pastors who have divorced, so many prayer warriors who have divorced, so many elders, deacons, deaconesses, and praise & worship leaders who have divorced.”

“The fact that somebody is spiritual doesn’t mean the person has good character. It’s a misconception that once you marry somebody who is spiritual, you won’t have problems again,” he emphasised.

According to him, even though marriage is an honourable thing it is not the ultimate purpose for living.

Marriage, he said, “is good and honourable, but it’s not the reason why we live. We don’t live because we want to get married inasmuch as marriage is good.”

“The purpose of our living is to worship God and to fulfil His plans for our lives and for our generation”.