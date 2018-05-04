Couple pose with money over their neck in their wedding photos

news

This Nigerian couple’s photo is making the rounds on social media thanks to the money around their necks.

Everyday something weird and strange pops up on the internet. And today is no different.

This newly wed couples had their pictures on the Internet with money around their neck line and the Internet is going gaga abot this. While some say it is a ridiculous show of wealth,others believe there is a reason behind it. probably symbolizes their marriage would attract wealth.

The unidentified couple were captured in what looked a traditional wedding with the man in Agbada and the lady in the Nigerian style with a beautiful headgear known as 'gele'. Regardless of what anyone thinks of this unique concept, we wish the duo the very best in all they do.