Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Couple pose with money over their neck in their wedding photos


Pulse Wedding Couple pose with money over their neck in their wedding photos

These probably symbolizes their marriage would attract wealth.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This Nigerian couple’s photo is making the rounds on social media thanks to the money around their necks.

Everyday something weird and strange pops up on the internet. And today is no different.

This newly wed couples had their pictures on the Internet with money around their neck line and the  Internet is going gaga abot this. While some say it is a ridiculous show of wealth,others believe there is a reason behind it. probably symbolizes their marriage would attract wealth.

READ ALSO: Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress

play

 

The unidentified couple were captured in what looked a traditional wedding with the man in Agbada and the lady in the Nigerian style with a beautiful headgear known as 'gele'. Regardless of what anyone thinks of this unique concept, we wish the duo the very best  in all they do.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 5 tips to make your online dating successful Relationship Tips 5 tips to make your online dating successful
Relationship Tips: 5 signs your boyfriend is no longer in love with you Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is no longer in love with you
Pulse Wedding: 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress Pulse Wedding 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress
Relationship Tips: 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush Relationship Tips 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush
Relationship Tips: 8 early signs of a bad boyfriend Relationship Tips 8 early signs of a bad boyfriend
Relationship Tips: 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues Relationship Tips 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues

Recommended Videos

Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure
Lifestyle: The best foods to eat after sex Lifestyle The best foods to eat after sex
Relationship: 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies Relationship 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies



Top Articles

1 Pulse Wedding 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dressbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 Ghanaian ladies tell why they will attend their...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is no longer in love with youbullet
4 Relationship Tips 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crushbullet
5 Relationship Tips 5 Easter gifts that your Ghanaian in-laws...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 13 things Ghanaian men should never say to...bullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 common habits that could break relationshipsbullet
8 Relationship Tips How to impress a girl over textbullet
9 Pulse Fashion Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for...bullet
10 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 tips to make your online dating successful
Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is no longer in love with you
Pulse Wedding 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress
Relationship Tips 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush
Relationship Tips How to impress a girl over text
Photos 5 times Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy looked inseparable
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to say “I'm sorry” to your love one
Relationship Tips 5 common habits that could break relationships
Relationship Tips 5 tips to make your online dating successful

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
2 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
3 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
4 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding offensivebullet
5 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in...bullet
6 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
7 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
8 Relationships 5 tips for finding love in the new yearbullet
9 Boxing Day Gifts that will make him feel special this...bullet
10 X'mas Aapproaching After 'chopping' her for 11 months,...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
Things you didn’t know about wedding cakes
Pulse Wedding 5 things you didn’t know about wedding cakes
Boyfriend issues
Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend’s ex won’t let go of him; should I leave or fight for the relationship?
5 times Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy looked inseparable
Photos 5 times Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy looked inseparable