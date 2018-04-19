Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for brides-to-be

news

Some Ghanaian brides irrespective of her religious background wears Kente on her wedding day.

The colourful cloth represents our rich cultural heritage and traditions as people and on such important days, we can’t do without rocking it.

Weddings, are one of happiest and memorable days for every bride and they collaborate with their fashion designers to all embellishments, accessories and crystals.

Check out 7 trending kente styles on social media.

