Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for brides-to-be


Pulse Fashion Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for brides-to-be

Style inspiration from some Ghanaian brides who looked gorgeous in Kente for their traditional wedding.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mr and Mrs. Obeng play

Mr and Mrs. Obeng
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some Ghanaian brides irrespective of her religious background wears Kente on her wedding day.

The colourful cloth represents our rich cultural heritage and traditions as people and on such important days, we can’t do without rocking it.

Weddings, are one of happiest and memorable days for every bride and they collaborate with their fashion designers to all embellishments, accessories and crystals.

 

Check out 7 trending kente styles on social media.

1.

Mbuso and Mskyei play

Mbuso and Mskyei

(kingkwekuananse_photography)

2.

Stephanie play

Stephanie

(Idogh)

READ ALSO: 6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet

3.

Kente bride play

Kente bride

(defaj_photography)

4.

Ester Obeng play

Ester Obeng

 

5.

Kente bride play

Kente bride

(shotpicturesgh)

READ ALSO: These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it

6.

Happy bride play

Happy bride

(creativedge_imagery )

7.

The Hazels play

The Hazels

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

7 wedding style inspirations for Muslim Brides 7 wedding style inspirations for Muslim Brides
Relationship Tips: 5 simple ways to keep your man happy everyday Relationship Tips 5 simple ways to keep your man happy everyday
Travel Tips: 5 tourist sites every family should visit before the year ends Travel Tips 5 tourist sites every family should visit before the year ends
Relationship Tips: 13 things Ghanaian men should never say to their partners Relationship Tips 13 things Ghanaian men should never say to their partners
Hilarious: Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash Hilarious Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash
Relationship Tips: 5 signs you are in a lonely relationship Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationship

Recommended Videos

Relationship Tips: 4 tips to help you survive your long distance relationship Relationship Tips 4 tips to help you survive your long distance relationship
Lifestyle: 4 Signs You Have “Dating Fatigue” And How to Bounce Back Lifestyle 4 Signs You Have “Dating Fatigue” And How to Bounce Back
Relationship Tips: 4 Easy Ways To Be A (Much) More Romantic Man Relationship Tips 4 Easy Ways To Be A (Much) More Romantic Man



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 simple ways to keep your man happy everydaybullet
2 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looksbullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 Ghanaian ladies tell why they will attend their...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationshipbullet
5 Travel Tips 5 tourist sites every family should visit before the...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
7 Wedding Tips Check out 7 Ghanaian brides who look radiant in...bullet
8 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
9 Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before...bullet
10 Celebrity Wedding Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it
Pulse Fashion 7 times Okyeame Kwame gave us classic looks
Wardrobe Failure Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 VGMA
Pulse Fashion 4 braless celebrities we spotted at the VGMA
Pulse Fashion Forget about King Promise’s 'oversized sneakers', here are 6 male celebs who looked perfect in sneakers at the VGMA
Pulse Food Here are 6 beautiful looks from the VGMA for weddings
Pulse Fashion 6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet
Adubea Jensen Meet Ghanaian Designer making luxury handmade accessories out of tiny beads

Top Videos

1 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them Onbullet
2 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
3 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Things you didn’t know about wedding cakes
Pulse Wedding 5 things you didn’t know about wedding cakes
Lady plays the role of groom’s best man
New Trend Lady plays the role of groom’s best man at a wedding
26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat
Relationship Tips 5 things to consider before giving your ex a second chance
Pulse woman
Relationship Tips 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues