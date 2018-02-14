'How I told my partner that I'm hiv-positive'

news

Jessica Glaspie-Davis says her HIV-positive diagnosis didn't stop her from finding love.

When I reconnected with Jordan, an old childhood friend, I was excited. He was a nice guy with a good heart, and over our phone conversations, he always kept me laughing.

There was something there, but before I could let the butterflies take over, I knew I would have to tell him that I was HIV-positive.

I worried what he’d think of me, and I also worried that because of my status, he wouldn’t think it was worth it to pursue a relationship with me. Though I feared the conversation would be the end of whatever we had together, I knew I had to tell him my HIV story before it went any further. It was the right thing to do, but it wasn’t easy.

I was only 22 when I felt my lymph nodes start swelling. It was painful, and one of them was so big, I could see it protruding from my neck. I went to a primary care doctor, who gave me antibiotics that helped the swelling some. Three weeks later, I saw a specialist who discovered I had human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV. If left untreated, the virus would continue reducing my number of T cells, which fight infection. The doctor prescribed a pill that I would take daily to suppress the virus, but it was incurable. I would have HIV for the rest of my life.

When he told me, I was numb. I thought being HIV-positive meant that my life was over. I knew next to nothing about HIV (I thought my diagnosis meant I had AIDS—it didn’t.

AIDS is the most severe phase of HIV.) But I did know that HIV can be contracted during sex. I immediately thought about my boyfriend at the time, who I had been dating for a year.

The doctors didn’t know how long I’d been HIV-positive, so I worried that I might have passed it to him without even knowing. Unfortunately, I later found out that he had given it to me... knowingly.

To say that I was heart-broken doesn’t even come close to describing how I felt when I found out that he had lied to me for our entire relationship. He put my health in jeopardy without so much as telling me. I don’t wish that feeling on anyone.

I ended that relationship, and I moved back home to finish my college education. I continued taking my medication kept my viral load to a level so small, it was considered “undetectable.”

Learn how to keep your vagina happy and healthy:

I did my best to live a normal life, but it’s hard to enjoy your early twenties when as soon as a man buys you a drink or starts talking to you, you start thinking about how it probably won’t go anywhere.

Over the the next few years, though, I did have a few relationships. I always disclosed my HIV-positive status before I was sexually active with anyone.

I could never put someone through what had happened to me. For some, the realization that I was HIV-positive was too much, and they didn’t want to continue dating me because it seemed too complicated or too risky.

Those moments hurt, but I understood. For others, though, they asked questions about how we could continue our relationship without spreading HIV to them (my answer was simple: protected sex.) A few men realized I was worth sticking around for, and we always made sure to be extremely careful.

I was enjoying being single and focusing on myself when I got a Facebook message from Jordan, a friend I’d lost touch with. We knew each other before I tested positive for HIV.

After our messaging turned to high-school-crush-style late-night phone calls, I knew there was potential for a relationship with Jordan. Even though he lived in another state, I felt so close to him, and I wanted him to know my HIV story before things went any further.

So, one night over the phone, I told him. “Jordan, I have something to tell you,” I remember saying. “I have HIV.”

He was silent for a moment, which felt like forever. Then, the first thing he asked was how I was taking care of myself. He wanted to know how I felt, physically and emotionally. He didn’t judge me or shun me or assume things about me: He showed his genuine concern for me. It was the best reaction I had ever gotten from a man after sharing my HIV status, and it showed me so much about the person he was.

Of course, after I told him how I contracted HIV and how I was managing it well with medication, he did have some questions. He asked how it would work if we started dating, since he was HIV negative. I told him that it would actually be really easy to have a relationship without passing the virus.

It turned out that the distance made things much more complicated than my HIV did, and we decided to not pursue a long-distance relationship at that time. But I hoped it wouldn’t be the end of our story.

(Get the latest health, weight loss, fitness, and sex intel delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for our "Daily Dose" newsletter.)

After Jordan’s reassuring reaction, though, I decided to start advocating for HIV awareness. I realized how lucky I’ve been to live such a normal, fulfilling life with HIV, and I wanted to do everything I could to make sure others had the same opportunities.

I started by walking in my first AIDS walk, and after that I started working with the AIDS Foundation of Chicago and sharing my story publicly in news segments and in newspapers. I even started planning a gala for HIV awareness, and just a few weeks before it, Jordan messaged me again.

I took a leap of faith and asked him to be my date to the gala. I wanted him to see what it was like to advocate for HIV and AIDS awareness. He jumped at the chance and booked a roundtrip ticket to Illinois.

But he never used the plane ticket back home—we’ve been together ever since.

As we started getting more serious, I decided to talk to my infectious disease doctor to see if there were other ways to prevent Jordan from getting HIV, besides protected sex. He told us about PrEP, a once a day pill that, when used correctly, is almost 99 percent effective in fighting new HIV infections. He got a prescription, which was covered by insurance, and he takes it every day.

Since then, we’ve gone to countless HIV and AIDS awareness events together. We’ve gotten married and had a baby, who is free of HIV, together. We’re incredibly happy—I didn’t think that would possible for me after I first heard the words “you’re HIV-positive.”

Before I could be with Jordan, I had to be okay with myself. I had to realize that I am so much more than my diagnosis, and people who have HIV deserve just as much happiness as people who don’t. This virus does not make you unloveable, and once I realized that, I was ready to find love.