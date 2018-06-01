How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way

news

Ingredeints



4 Tablespoon plain flour

1 Tablespoon margarine

3 Tablespoons Mixed Veggies

1/2 onion chopped

1 medium sized Chicken breast (chopped)

Egg white as binding agent

Salt

Maggie cube

Black Pepper

Oil for deep frying

Method:



1. Pour the plain flour into the mixing bowl

2. Add the salt to taste

3. Add the margarine/1 Table vegetable oil and mix well

4. Add cold water to make a soft dough

5. Allow dough to rest and prepare the stuffing

6. Put your saucepan on the hub and add about a table spoon of oil

7 Add the onion and fry for about a min

8. Add the chopped chicken breast

9. Allow to cook through for about 5min, whiles turning intermittently.

10. Add the mixed veggies and allow on for another 5 min

11. Add a little water to make it saucy

13. Add a little gravy powder/ flour to keep it more like gravy sauce

14. Allow the sauce to cool

15. Take the dough and with the rolling pin on the board or work surface, roll the dough till its very flat and light.

16. Cut the dough into good sizes

17. Use egg whit as a sticking agent and with the pastry brush, brush the egg whilt over the pastruies

18. Put in the fillings on the individual doughs and fold them nicely, making sure all ends are nicely tucked in.

19. Egg wash the rolls

20. Deep fry the rolls in hot frying oil, so they don’t go soggy

21. Remove when golden brown and allow to cook.

22. Serve with shito or a sauce of choice or on it’s on.