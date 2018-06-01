How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
4 Tablespoon plain flour
1 Tablespoon margarine
3 Tablespoons Mixed Veggies
1/2 onion chopped
1 medium sized Chicken breast (chopped)
Egg white as binding agent
Salt
Maggie cube
Black Pepper
Oil for deep frying
1. Pour the plain flour into the mixing bowl
2. Add the salt to taste
3. Add the margarine/1 Table vegetable oil and mix well
4. Add cold water to make a soft dough
5. Allow dough to rest and prepare the stuffing
6. Put your saucepan on the hub and add about a table spoon of oil
7 Add the onion and fry for about a min
8. Add the chopped chicken breast
9. Allow to cook through for about 5min, whiles turning intermittently.
10. Add the mixed veggies and allow on for another 5 min
11. Add a little water to make it saucy
13. Add a little gravy powder/ flour to keep it more like gravy sauce
14. Allow the sauce to cool
15. Take the dough and with the rolling pin on the board or work surface, roll the dough till its very flat and light.
16. Cut the dough into good sizes
17. Use egg whit as a sticking agent and with the pastry brush, brush the egg whilt over the pastruies
18. Put in the fillings on the individual doughs and fold them nicely, making sure all ends are nicely tucked in.
19. Egg wash the rolls
20. Deep fry the rolls in hot frying oil, so they don’t go soggy
21. Remove when golden brown and allow to cook.
22. Serve with shito or a sauce of choice or on it’s on.