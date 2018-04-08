Lady plays the role of groom’s best man at a wedding

news

It is unusual to see a woman stand in as best man at a wedding but this is not the first time it is happening and might even be a trend.

The adorable lady stole the spotlight at the wedding when as she served as a groom’s “Bestman” in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

The wedding was between Mr. Vincent Anthony and Tarinabo Joseph, and it went down in Doxa family church, Yenagoa, the state capital of Bayelsa.

The wedding was a pretty much a big wedding as it attracted the presence of Bayelsa state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Daniel Markson and other top dignitaries.

The lovely photos from the event which have now taken over the internet have people loving the style of the best man, who is a lady.

See more photos: