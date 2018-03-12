Naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding

news

The big day of the Celebrity Blogger, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, which was his white wedding with his newly wedded wife wouldn’t have been better without the naming ceremony of his first child.

The white wedding came off at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra on 10th March 2018. Ghana's most popular blogger married his longtime fiancée Elsie Darkoa Yobo which followed up wedding after last week’s traditional ceremony, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the bride’s residence.

The highlight of the event was the outdooring of his first child whom they welcomed November 21st. The ceremony was witnessed by close family and friends, industry colleagues, and leading showbiz names who were invited to the wedding.

The name of his son was officially mentioned as Nathan Ameyaw Debrah and his dad couldn’t hide the excitement as he took to social media a picture of his son and captioned it with his name and love emojis.