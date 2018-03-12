Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding


Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding

The best part of the of Ameyaw Debrah’s white wedding was the brief naming ceremony of his son that was done during the wedding

  • Published:
naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding play

Nathan Ameyaw Debrah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The big day of the Celebrity Blogger, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, which was his white wedding with his newly wedded wife wouldn’t have been better without the naming ceremony of his first child.

The white wedding came off at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra on 10th March 2018. Ghana's most popular blogger married his longtime fiancée Elsie Darkoa Yobo which followed up wedding after last week’s traditional ceremony, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the bride’s residence.

READ ALSO: Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see

Naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding play

Naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding

(Ameyaw Debrah’s son )

 

The highlight of the event was the outdooring of his first child whom they welcomed November 21st. The ceremony was witnessed by close family and friends, industry colleagues, and leading showbiz names who were invited to the wedding.

naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding play

Ameyaw Debrah’s son

(Vine imagery)

READ ALSO: Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony

The name of his son was officially mentioned as Nathan Ameyaw Debrah and his dad couldn’t hide the excitement as he took to social media a picture of his son and captioned it with his name and love emojis.

naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding play

Ameyaw Debrah’s son

(Vine Imagery)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Celebrity Wedding: Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see
Pulse Wedding: 5 things every woman should know before choosing a wedding gown Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before choosing a wedding gown
Relationship Tips: 6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbands Relationship Tips 6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbands
Celebrity Wedding: Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony Celebrity Wedding Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony
Sex & Relationships: 'I got my first weave and it turned me into a sex goddess' Sex & Relationships 'I got my first weave and it turned me into a sex goddess'
Relationship Tips: 5 ways to make a lady feel loved in a relationship Relationship Tips 5 ways to make a lady feel loved in a relationship

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship Lifestyle Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship
Relationship: 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship Relationship 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship
Lifestyle: 5 Ways To Save Money On Your Wedding Expenses Lifestyle 5 Ways To Save Money On Your Wedding Expenses



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbandsbullet
2 Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you...bullet
3 Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before choosing a...bullet
4 Celebrity Wedding Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremonybullet
5 Relationship Tips 6 things to do before sex to make it more...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looksbullet
7 Marriage Tips 4 ways to make up after cheating on your husbandbullet
8 Dating Tips 9 tips on how to be a sexy Ghanaian manbullet
9 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
10 Aware So! Check out photos of Owusu Bembah’s ‘curvy’...bullet

Related Articles

Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see
Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before choosing a wedding gown
Relationship Tips 6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbands
Celebrity Wedding Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony
Relationship Tips 5 ways to make a lady feel loved in a relationship
Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriend
Marriage Tips 4 ways to make up after cheating on your husband
Wedding Tips 5 best lingerie ideas for your honeymoon
Marriage Tips 5 ways some Ghanaian men are destroying their marriage
Wedding Tips Check out 7 Ghanaian brides who look radiant in natural hairstyle

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
2 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
3 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
4 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet
5 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
6 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
7 Relationship Tips How to tell if she is single and desperate...bullet
8 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
9 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet
10 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Kwasy Danyels and Sophia
Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriend
Peek-a-boo bralette (Beautifulbeneath)
Wedding Tips 5 best lingerie ideas for your honeymoon
Pulse couple
Marriage Tips 5 ways some Ghanaian men are destroying their marriage
William and Aseye
Wedding Tips Check out 7 Ghanaian brides who look radiant in natural hairstyle