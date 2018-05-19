Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are married!


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are married!

The Queen’s grandson and his American sweetheart have finally tied the knot today, May 19, 2018.

It’s official now! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tied the knot!

The royal couple were proclaimed husband and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury in at the St. George's Cathedral in Windsor Castle. before they will travel through the town in an open-topped carriage.

Actress Markle, 36, looked every bit the radiant bride in a wedding dress by designer Clare Waight  Keller, the first female Artistic Director at French fashion house Givenchy.

First glimpse of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress play

(Daily Mail)

ALSO READ:  Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry, 33, alongside his brother and best man, Prince William also looked great in his excellently cut frock coat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile at each other at the the altar, he told her 'You look amazing play

(Daily Mail)


The couple, their loved ones, and their guests [see here for the celebs and VIPs invited] will continue celebrations after the couple’s scheduled travel through the town in an open-topped carriage.

Harry took his bride's hand and told her: 'You look amazing' and said 'Thank you, pa' after his father Prince Charles walked her down the aisle of St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Meghan's father, Thomas refused to show to up to walk her down the aisle because of some paparazzi scandal he was involved in just one week before his daughter's big day.

play Prince Harry puts a ring on it today, May 19 2018 (The Telegraph UK)


Meghan arrived accompanied by two page boys who held up her train as she made her way up the chapel’s steps alone and entered the chapel by herself, to begin the walk down the altar, before being met by the Prince of Wales. [You can check here for all the adorable little kids involved in this beautiful nuptials -  including Prince George and Princess Charlotte]

Hearty cheers to the newest royal couple from Pulse weddings.

Watch the royal wedding below.

WATCH LIVE: Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
