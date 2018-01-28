Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

This is the most stressful sex position for both men and women


Sex & Relationships This is the most stressful sex position for both men and women

The site surveyed 1,000 people from Europe and the U.S. in relationships to find out which positions make people most anxious in the bedroom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Most stressful sex position play

Most stressful sex position

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you want to experiment with a new sex position with your partner, you’ve got a lot of options.

But if the thought of attempting some of them gets you more nervous than hot-and-bothered, you’re not alone, according to a new survey from Superdrug Online Doctor, a U.K. site of online doctors.

The site surveyed 1,000 people from Europe and the U.S. in relationships to find out which positions make people most anxious in the bedroom.

The most dread-inducing move: "69 standing". Fifty-seven percent of women and 43 percent of men surveyed ranked this scenario as the least comfortable. (Considering the logistics of this one, it's pretty understandable why!)

This top nail-biting situation was closely followed by trying anal. That said, this one wasn't quite so unanimous between the sexes. While nearly 55 percent of women said they’re least comfortable doing anal, only 30 percent of men said the same.

Any anxieties aside, 88 percent of men actually ranked anal as their top-preferred sexual position, making it the most popular overall (while only 12 percent of women agreed). Men in the study were also partial to oral and standing sex. Women, on the other hand, ranked missionary as their top position, closely followed by cowgirl and spooning.

Watch men and women come up with names for these adventurous sex positions:

If you’re down to give anal a chance, but it still makes you a little uneasy, you may try giving “anal training” a try, according to experts who spoke with Women’s Health. Lube and a pre-play enema may also help. (Spice up your sex life with this organic lube from the Women's Health Boutique)

But remember: If you’re not comfortable with a position your partner suggests, you can always throw your own ideas in there. Positions like the reverse missionary are ideal for an orgasmic grand finale, while others like “reverse cowgirl” and “one-legged doggy” have helped some women finally orgasm. The most important part: that sex is fun and pleasurable—and not so anxiety-ridden.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Sex & Relationships: 'The girls next door' reveal the new sex toys you and your partner must try Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal the new sex toys you and your partner must try
Photos: Here are 10 inspirations to take from brides slaying on Instagram Photos Here are 10 inspirations to take from brides slaying on Instagram
Relationship Tips: 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on you Relationship Tips 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on you
Relationship Tips: 5 signs you are still in love with your ex
c
Relationship Tips 5 signs you are still in love with your ex
Relationship Tips: 3 sex positions for men with small penis Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penis
Relationship Tips: 3 sex positions perfect for making babies Relationship Tips 3 sex positions perfect for making babies

Recommended Videos

Love And Travel: Essentials every woman should pack for a baecation Love And Travel Essentials every woman should pack for a baecation
Sex Tips: 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sex Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sex
Relationship Tips: 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding offensive Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding offensive



Top Articles

1 Dating Tips 9 tips on how to be a sexy Ghanaian manbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 signs you are still in love with your exbullet
3 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
4 Pulse List 9 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a relationshipbullet
5 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
6 Relationship Tips 8 dating resolutions you should be making...bullet
7 Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal the new sex...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 8 ways to make your girlfriend happybullet
9 Relationship Tips 7 signs that shows that she is...bullet
10 Sex & Relationships This is the most stressful sex...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy 7 scandalous things tech companies like Facebook, Apple, and Amazon have done that sound made up — but are actually true
Tech What 'Molly' — the Silicon Valley elite's drug of choice at sex parties — does to your brain and body
Strategy A step-by-step guide to get richer, healthier, and happier in 31 days
Lifestyle Women sometimes cheat on their husbands — but not for the reasons you think
Guy Smarts 6 things that happen to your body when you don't have sex for a while

Top Videos

1 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
2 Relationship 4 reasons why you should not say ‘I love you’ nowbullet
3 Love And Travel Essentials every woman should pack for a baecationbullet
4 Relationship Tips How to tell if she is single and desperate for a...bullet
5 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
6 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
7 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding...bullet
8 Watch the signs Signs a lady wants sex when she comes to visitbullet
9 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet
10 Cravings In Bed Ewe men find it difficult to erect -...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Pulse couple
Relationship Tips 8 ways to spice up your sex life in 2018
Pulse couple
Relationship Tips Here are all the reasons why dating your colleague is a bad idea
Pulse couple
Relationship Tips 40 reasons to break up with your girlfriend
page.jpg
Wedding Tips Why you need a flower girl and page boy at your wedding