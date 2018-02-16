Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

This is what makes most guys decide to get married


This is what makes most guys decide to get married

  • Published:
Ready for Marriage play

Ready for Marriage

(Illustration by Naomi Sloman)
Each month, we get real talk on relationship problems from three of the gents who put the "men" in Men's Health.

This month, we asked: "Do guys decide to get married because of the right girl or just the right time?"

Dean Stattmann, MH special projects editor: TIMING IS KEY.

Last year I ended a relationship with a girl I could have certainly seen myself marrying only because I wasn't ready to enter that chapter of my life. So, it's both, but for me, timing comes first.

Paul Kita, MH senior editor: IT'S BOTH.

I always knew the woman I eventually married was the right girl. But I didn't know the right time until we were watching a sunset on a beach and a thought hit me: You'd better marry this person.

We asked men and women what they think of farting in relationships. Learn what they had to say:

Michael Sneeden, MH and WH senior video producer: YEP, IT'S BOTH.

I met my fiancee when I was 15. Eleven years later, when I popped the question, it may have seemed that I'd been dragging my feet, but I waited until we were both ready. But I always knew she was the one.

This article originally appeared in the March 2018 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!

