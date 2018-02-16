This is what makes most guys decide to get married

Last year I ended a relationship with a girl I could have certainly seen myself marrying only because I wasn't ready to enter that chapter of my life. So, it's both, but for me, timing comes first.
This month, we asked: "Do guys decide to get married because of the right girl or just the right time?"
Last year I ended a relationship with a girl I could have certainly seen myself marrying only because I wasn't ready to enter that chapter of my life. So, it's both, but for me, timing comes first.
I always knew the woman I eventually married was the right girl. But I didn't know the right time until we were watching a sunset on a beach and a thought hit me: You'd better marry this person.
I met my fiancee when I was 15. Eleven years later, when I popped the question, it may have seemed that I'd been dragging my feet, but I waited until we were both ready. But I always knew she was the one.
