Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash


Hilarious Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash

Nigerian university students rush from church to take postponed final exam.

  • Published:
Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash play

Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two Nigerian university students were photographed sitting final exams in their wedding dresses, after an unfortunate scheduling conflict.

Writing examinations is one of the most important stages in a student’s career. In Nigerian schools, anyone who wants to pass a course must write the exam no matter what deserves your attention. Two students in Benue state learnt this the hard way.

READ ALSO:Lady plays the role of groom’s best man at a wedding

Dorcas Atsea and Deborah Atoh, who study mass communication at Benue State University in south-east Nigeria, both set their wedding dates for 7 April - long after their final exams were supposed to be over.

The course’s lecturer, Benjamin Ogbu, who photographed the brides in the exam hall explained that the exam could not be rescheduled because of just two people because it was going to be unfair to the others and the process involved was cumbersome.

Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash play

Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash

 

Dorcas Atsea revealed that she was very happy to be getting married to the love of her life and also completing school at the same time. She added that her classmates were excitedas she entered the class.

 “I attempted to shift the exam, but to no avail,” she said. “I went to the exam officer, she said I should choose between the two: the exam or the wedding.”

Atsea and Atoh had other ideas, however. After taking the examination, the two brides’ took off to join guests at their reception.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 5 signs you are in a lonely relationship Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationship
Relationship Tips: 7 things men like in women more than good looks Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looks
Pulse Wedding: 5 things you didn’t know about wedding cakes Pulse Wedding 5 things you didn’t know about wedding cakes
New Trend: Lady plays the role of groom’s best man at a wedding New Trend Lady plays the role of groom’s best man at a wedding
Relationship Tips: 5 Ghanaian ladies tell why they will attend their ex's wedding Relationship Tips 5 Ghanaian ladies tell why they will attend their ex's wedding
Relationship Tips: 5 things to consider before giving your ex a second chance Relationship Tips 5 things to consider before giving your ex a second chance

Recommended Videos

Relationship Tips: 4 tips to help you survive your long distance relationship Relationship Tips 4 tips to help you survive your long distance relationship
Lifestyle: 4 Signs You Have “Dating Fatigue” And How to Bounce Back Lifestyle 4 Signs You Have “Dating Fatigue” And How to Bounce Back
Relationship Tips: 4 Easy Ways To Be A (Much) More Romantic Man Relationship Tips 4 Easy Ways To Be A (Much) More Romantic Man



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looksbullet
2 Relationship Tips 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 Ghanaian ladies tell why they will attend their...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 8 early signs of a bad boyfriendbullet
5 Pulse Wedding 5 things you didn’t know about wedding cakesbullet
6 New Trend Lady plays the role of groom’s best man at a weddingbullet
7 Marriage Tips 5 ways some Ghanaian men are destroying their...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationshipbullet
9 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
10 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet

Related Articles

Health Tips 5 reasons why palm wine is good for women
Health Tips 5 reasons why you should be drinking carrot juice
Home Remedies 5 fast ways to treat razor bumps at home
Photos Dad causes mixed reactions for carrying his baby wrapped in his dreadlocks
Health Tips 6 reasons why Ghanaian men should chew more Kola nuts
Health Tips 5 side effects of wearing contact lenses for too long
Miss Universe Ghana 2017 Ruth Quashie enstooled Nkosuohemaa in the Central Region
Happy Easter 5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays
Beauty Tips Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask
Health Tips 5 reasons why palm wine is good for women

Top Videos

1 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
2 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding offensivebullet
4 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
5 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
6 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
7 Relationship 4 reasons why you should not say ‘I love you’ nowbullet
8 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
9 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in...bullet
10 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Ameyaw Debrah and Elsina
Relationship Tips 5 activities newlyweds could do instead of traveling on their honeymoon
Social Media Reactions Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos
26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat
Relationship Tips How to get over cheating and stay with your partner
Nana Ama Mcbrown, husband and mother-in-law
Relationship Tips 5 Easter gifts that your Ghanaian in-laws would actually love and use