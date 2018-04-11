Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash

news

Two Nigerian university students were photographed sitting final exams in their wedding dresses, after an unfortunate scheduling conflict.

Writing examinations is one of the most important stages in a student’s career. In Nigerian schools, anyone who wants to pass a course must write the exam no matter what deserves your attention. Two students in Benue state learnt this the hard way.

Dorcas Atsea and Deborah Atoh, who study mass communication at Benue State University in south-east Nigeria, both set their wedding dates for 7 April - long after their final exams were supposed to be over.

The course’s lecturer, Benjamin Ogbu, who photographed the brides in the exam hall explained that the exam could not be rescheduled because of just two people because it was going to be unfair to the others and the process involved was cumbersome.

Dorcas Atsea revealed that she was very happy to be getting married to the love of her life and also completing school at the same time. She added that her classmates were excitedas she entered the class.

“I attempted to shift the exam, but to no avail,” she said. “I went to the exam officer, she said I should choose between the two: the exam or the wedding.”

Atsea and Atoh had other ideas, however. After taking the examination, the two brides’ took off to join guests at their reception.