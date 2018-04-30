Home > Lifestyle >

Victoria Michaels covers of Glam Africa


Lifestyle Victoria Michaels, TBoss Idowu & Thando Thabethe are gorgeous brides on the cover of Glam Africa

For the love of African Weddings!

Very few things can come between Africans and their weddings. Any normal person would perspire at the thought of feeding and keeping over 600 guests entertained for over 7 hours, but for us, the bigger the better!

This issue of Glam Africa, which is its first ever bridal issue, celebrates and explores bridal traditions across the continent. The magazine is also jam-packed with absolutely every tip and trick in the book to get you your dream wedding. From bridal accessories to the latest beauty trends, and bridal dresses to suit every budget and personality.

The cover shoot, which is a celebration of the colourful African wedding tradition with focus on Ghanaian, Northern Nigerian, and South African wedding traditions, features 3 absolutely stunning women, all of whom have excelled in their careers: Nigerian TBoss Idowu (Ex Big Brother Nigeria Housemate), Ghanaian Victoria Michaels (One of Ghana’s leading models), and South African Thando Thabethe (Actress, radio DJ).

Coincidentally, Thando was recently engaged when the cover was shot, and so she shared her wedding planning experience with Glam Africa. In addition, the publication also got to chat with TBoss, and Victoria Michaels about all things lifestyle, career, and more.

“We’ve really gone all out in this edition, jam-packed with absolutely every tip and trick in the book to get you your dream wedding. We also explore bridal traditions across the continent, which makes for an eye-popping read,” shared Editor-in-Chief Fadekemi Azeezat Sulaiman.

With this edition, Glam Africa becomes the first publication in Ghana to introduce a subscription service that works for both its digital and hard copy magazine, offering subscribers free access to events as well as a free beauty box featuring international brands.

