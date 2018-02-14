7 kettlebell moves that will transform your abs

news

Through the #WHStrong Squad, Women's Health taps the most trusted trainers across the country for their best fitness advice. This time around, we're talking to 2017 Next Fitness Star Betina Gozo about her favorite kettlebell moves for sculpting abs.

Feeling bored of your go-to planks and crunches? Good news'your tried-and-true bodyweight exercises aren't the only way to whip your abs into shape. Meet the kettlebell, your new best friend when it comes to getting a chiseled middle.

Betina Gozo,creator of Women's Health's The Women's Guide To Strength Training, is a big fan of using kettlebells in her fitness routine: "I love kettlebells because of the shape.

It is so applicable and functional for life because the weight is all loaded on one side (the bottom) versus the dumbbell or barbell, where weight is evenly distributed on each side."

Plus, she points out, these weights are a super-versatile strength-training tool that can help tone every part of your body'abs included. "The kettlebell can help you challenge your core and work your stabilizers [muscles that work to stabilize the body during movement] in a different way than a dumbbell would."

But what the heck do you do with that kettlebell? We asked Betina to put together seven moves that will help sculpt your abs like no other. She recommends completing each move for 10 to 12 reps.

Either work these into your regular abs workouts, or for a complete circuit, Betina recommends cycling through all seven moves for three to five circuits.

You'll find descriptions of each move below, or watch Betina demo these abs-shredding exercises in the video above.

And for more awesome abs exercises, check out The Women's Guide To Strength Training.

Windmill

How to: Grab a kettlebell with your left hand and stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart. Bring the weight next to your left shoulder, then press it overhead. Rotate your chest to the left and look up at the kettlebell as you reach down to touch your right foot with your right hand. Pause, then return to start, keeping left arm extended. That's one rep.

Seated Low-To-High

How to: From a seated position, bend your knees slightly and lightly rest your feet on the ground. Grip the kettlebell with both hands, holding it in front of your chest. Twist to one side, bringing the kettlebell to the ground. Then twist to the other side, bringing the kettlebell diagonally across your body and up into the air, until it's at the same height as your head. Then bring it back to the ground. That's one rep.

Tall Kneeling Rotation

How to: Get in a kneeling position with knees hip-distance apart. Keeping your elbows in tight, and kettlebell at your chest, slowly rotate to the right, then the left. That's one rep. Be sure to engage your core and use your obliques to power the movement.

Leg Drop

How to: Lie on the ground, facing up. Be sure your back is flat against the ground and abs are engaged. Hold the kettlebell in both hands, and straighten your arms, bringing the weight directly above your head. Maintain this position as you bring one leg down, until your foot nearly touches the floor. Repeat with the other leg. That's one rep.

Plank Tap

How to: Get in a plank position, with feet slightly wider than hip-distance apart. Place the kettlebell about six inches in front of your hands. Then, touch the top of the kettlebell with one hand, then the other, stabilizing your body and hips using your core. That's one rep.

Toe Touch

How to: Lie face up on the ground. Bring your legs straight up until your body forms a 90-degree angle. Hold the kettlebell in both hands, stretched above your head. Using your core, crunch up, as if you're going to touch your toes with the kettlebell. That's one rep.

Plank Drag

How to: Get into a plank position, and place the kettlebell next to your torso. With the arm farthest from the kettlebell, reach under your body and grab the weight by the handle. Drag it underneath your body until it reaches the other side. Repeat with your opposite arm. That's one rep.