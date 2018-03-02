7 moves that will strengthen your butt using only bodyweight

news

Through #WHStrong Squad, Women's Health taps the most trusted trainers across the country for their best fitness advice.

This time around, we're talking to 2017 Next Fitness Star Betina Gozo about her favorite butt workout.

If you’re after a stronger, perkier butt, endless squats aren’t doing you any favors. When it comes to building up your backside, variety is key, to make sure you hit all areas of your booty. "Working different movements will recruit different muscles in your glutes, hamstrings, and quads, plus all of the stabilizer muscles that you may not be using in certain positions," explains Betina Gozo, Women's Health's 2017 Next Fitness Star and author of Women’s Health’s The Women’s Guide To Strength Training.

To start making progress on your own #bootygoals, Betina has put together a bunch of moves designed to sculpt your butt like crazy. You can try adding two or three to your regular workouts—or combine them into a butt-sculpting workout.

None of these moves involve any weights, plus they're “simple moves that anyone can do, because they are safe and are so effective for a stronger butt!” says Betina. To combine the moves into a workout for yourself, go through each move in order, and complete 10-12 reps of each.Betina recommends completing this routine up to three times a week if you're just using body weight. But if you do decide to throw some dumbbells into the mix, stick with two times a week.

You can follow the video above, or check out more detailed descriptions of each move below. And for more awesome workouts and fitness advice, check out The Women’s Guide To Strength Training.

Lateral Squat

How to: Lift your left foot and take a big step to your left as you push your hips backward and lower your body by dropping your hips and bending your left knee. Pause, then quickly push yourself back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. That's one rep.

Bridge

How to: Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, palms down. Raise your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Then return to start. That's one rep.

Bridge Hold

How to: Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, palms down. Raise your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Hold for 15 seconds, then lower back down.

Plank Leg Lift

How to: Get into a modified pushup position with your weight resting on your forearms and toes, elbows directly beneath your shoulders. Your body should form a straight line from your neck to your ankles. From that position, brace your core and lift one foot off the floor. Return it to the starting and lift the opposite leg up. That's one rep; continue alternating.

Bodyweight Split Squat

How to: Stand with your legs staggered, your left foot about two feet In front of your right. Bend your knees to lower your body until your left thigh is parallel and your shin is perpendicular to the floor. Straighten your legs to return to start. That's one rep.

Bodyweight Squat

How to: Stand as tall as you can with your feet spread shoulder-width apart. Lower your body as far as you can by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Pause, then slowly push yourself back to the starting position. That's one rep.

Lateral Lunge

How to: Step out to the left with your left leg; bend your knee and sit back to lower into a side lunge, keeping your back flat as you lower the right dumbbell to the inside of the left foot. Press through the left foot to return to start. Repeat on the other side. That's one rep.

You can find even more butt-sculpting workouts like this one in The Women’s Guide To Strength Training.