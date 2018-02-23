Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

7 stroke symptoms you should never ignore


Girl Smarts 7 stroke symptoms you should never ignore

But if you were one of those women, would you be able to recognize the symptoms?

  • Published:
stroke symptoms you should never ignore play

stroke symptoms you should never ignore

(Alternative Daily)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Each year more than 100,000 women under the age of 65 will have a stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

But if you were one of those women, would you be able to recognize the symptoms?

"In the stroke field, they say 'time is brain,'" says Andrew Stemer, M.D., director of the stroke program at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. Meaning the longer you wait to seek treatment after experiencing stroke symptoms, the more time there is for permanent damage to occur. Your best defense is to catch the symptoms early and get to an ER stat.

"If there's any sudden onset of a new neurological symptom that affects one side of the body, then I would go to the emergency room right away," says Stemer. "It may be a migraine or something else that's benign, but the problem is, if you don't go in, then you'll have missed your opportunity to really treat the stroke."

Here, seven stroke symptoms in women that deserve immediate medical attention:

1. You Feel Weak Or Numb On One Side of Your Body

Suddenly losing strength or being unable to feel a limb on one side of your body is one of the most common signs of stroke, especially in the arm and leg, Stemer says. Why just on one side of the body? Because, as the American Stroke Association explains, each side of your brain affects the opposite side of your body. So, if you have bleeding in the right side of your brain, the left side of your body will show symptoms.

2. One Side Of Your Face Is Drooping

Again, the side of the brain affected will determine which side of your face shows this tell-tale stroke symptom, he says. If the corner of your mouth of eye are suddenly drooping or you're unable to control facial expressions on both sides of your face, immediately get to the emergency room.

3. You Are Having Difficulty Reading Or Understanding Speech

The left side of your brain is in control of language, so if you experience a stroke there, you could experience aphasia (loss of ability to understand or express speech). This is the most common language stroke symptom, impairing your brain's ability to processes words. It can affect how you speak, your ability to understand what someone is saying, or your reading or writing skills.

While we all have moments where we can’t think of a word, “most people know themselves or their own body well enough to recognize this is transient or applies only to a certain word,” says Stemer. “I would say if someone is alarmed with being unable to speak—having words stuck on the tip of their tongue for example—or not understanding what others are saying, it is time to seek care immediately

4.Your Speech Is Slurred

Another, but less common speech-related stroke symptom, dyspraxia happens when you cannot control the muscles required to produce clear speech, he says. Your speech muscles may or may not be weak or paralyzed, and you won't be able to move them how you want, when you want.

5. You Have a Hellacious Headache

Severe headaches are most likely to occur in cases of hemorrhagic strokes, in which the brain bleeds into itself, which require immediate medical attention, he says. However, we aren't talking your run-of-the-mill headache here. If you could describe yours as "the worst headache of your life" or it comes on in a blink of an eye, definitely get it checked out.

6. You Can't See To One Side

Much like the limb weakness or numbness, vision problems are usually one-sided. But instead of losing sight in one full eye, you're more likely to lose the same field of vision in both eyes (for example, neither eye can see to the left.) This is because "the eyeball itself and the optic nerve are fine, but where that information goes to get processed in the brain is what can be damaged," says Stemer.

7. You're Having Trouble Walking

Strokes can cause both dizziness and a loss of coordination, he says. Meanwhile, if you're also dealing with numbness or weakness in one leg, you're only going to have more trouble walking or simply staying upright. This can be an alarming neurological symptom, and deserves an immediate trip to the hospital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Fitness: ​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay! Fitness ​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay!
Odd Enough: Apparently Dax Shepard once had to suck milk from Kristen Bell's breast Odd Enough Apparently Dax Shepard once had to suck milk from Kristen Bell's breast
Fitness: This elite trainer just shared the secret to her chiseled abs Fitness This elite trainer just shared the secret to her chiseled abs
Fitness: This deadlift variation will sculpt your butt like whoa Fitness This deadlift variation will sculpt your butt like whoa
Girl Smarts: This simple trick might help you lose 10 pounds without dieting at all Girl Smarts This simple trick might help you lose 10 pounds without dieting at all
Odd Enough: Is the air you're breathing really safe? This teddy bear can help you tell Odd Enough Is the air you're breathing really safe? This teddy bear can help you tell

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: 7 Ways To Keep Breast Cancer Out Of Your Future Lifestyle 7 Ways To Keep Breast Cancer Out Of Your Future
Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait! Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!
To Our Daughter To Our Daughter



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts This simple trick might help you lose 10 pounds without...bullet
2 Girl Smarts This is the number of cigarettes per day that raises your...bullet
3 Girl Smarts This is why your feet are itching like crazy right nowbullet
4 Sex & Relationships What's the best sex position to conceive a baby?bullet
5 Fitness This deadlift variation will sculpt your butt like whoabullet
6 Girl Smarts Is it a cold sore or a pimple? Here's how to tellbullet
7 Odd Enough Apparently Dax Shepard once had to suck milk from...bullet
8 Girl Smarts People are freaking out over Anna Victoria's...bullet
9 Girl Smarts 7 stroke symptoms you should never ignorebullet
10 Fitness ​We're proclaiming March 1...bullet

Related Articles

Tech An American says she suddenly woke up with a British accent — here's what really happened
Guy Smarts Want to quit smoking this year? here’s how 3 guys finally kicked the habit
Tech Everything we learned about the health effects of marijuana in 2017
Guy Smarts You should never buy viagra without a prescription. Here's why
Tech The FDA is strengthening its warnings about heart attack and stroke risks associated with common pain drugs
Marijuana or Alcohol We compared which of these two is worst for your health and the result will surprise you
Health Tips What should your normal resting heart rate really be?
Tech 24 things to consider before taking Adderall

Top Videos

1 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
2 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet

Womens Health

Linda Crider breast cancer story
Girl Smarts 'How I told my kids about my breast cancer'
Man ruptures throat holding in sneeze
Odd Enough This man held in a sneeze and it ruptured his throat
Woman documents anorexia battle on Instagram
Girl Smarts This woman is documenting her anorexia recovery with selfies on instagram
At-home STI test
Girl Smarts 'I took an at-home STI test, here's what happened'