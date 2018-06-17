Amal Clooney says she thought she'd be a spinster before she met George

Pulse.com.gh logo
Amal says she thought she'd be a spinster before she met George


The winners of the cutest-couple-ever award, George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney, just proved they're #relationshipsgoals once again.

"I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster," said Amal, reports USA Today. But, after they spent more time together, all that changed.

"Very soon it felt like no matter what happened I would never want to be with anyone else. I couldn't sleep when we were apart, and I'm told I would display a particular grin and head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag."

Amal basically made everyone cry (the audience-and George) when she confessed her devotion. “He is the person who has my complete admiration, and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed,” she said.

The couple, who has been together for five years and married for nearly four, just celebrated the first birthdays of their twins, Ella and Alexander.

When George took the stage, he sent Amal some love, saying “I thought if you had a successful career that you weren't really going to be able to have one great love in your life. And then Amal walked in,” adding that she makes every day “special.”

This is far from the first time the couple has opened up about their devotion to one another. Earlier this year, Amal said that falling in love with George was “the most natural thing in the world,” reports People. And George had similar feelings leading up to proposing, according to US Weekly:

“…There was no doubt that we were the right couple and that we were the right team. And we were a team from right off the bat. Immediately, we felt we were just happy and we have been happy ever since.”

It’s not often that a Hollywood couple makes us believe in forever love…but here they are.

