Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

What are apple cider vinegar pills and will they help you lose weight?


Girl Smarts What are apple cider vinegar pills and will they help you lose weight?

But just when you thought the issue had been put to bed (seriously, just put it on a salad, people!), ACV pills-dietary supplements containing dehydrated apple cider vinegar-turned up, and reignited all the same questions:

  • Published:
What are apple cider vinegar pills and will they help you lose weight? play

What are apple cider vinegar pills and will they help you lose weight?

(GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you've been playing along at home, you know the whole "drinking apple cider vinegar can help you lose weight" claim is pretty much bogus-there's no real scientific evidencethat ACV has any major health perks, and while it's not necessarily dangerous, going all in on the stuff might have some unwanted side effects.

But just when you thought the issue had been put to bed (seriously, just put it on a salad, people!), ACV pills-dietary supplements containing dehydrated apple cider vinegar-turned up, and reignited all the same questions: Can this kind of ACV help with weight loss? Is it safe? And should I try it?

Totally valid-but before you shell out for a month's supply of the supplements, here are a few things you should know about using ACV in pill form for weight loss.

What exactly are ACV pills, and how do they work?

You know how even taking a sip of apple cider vinegar feels like ingesting pure acid? Side-stepping that is the idea behind ACV pills-the vinegar is dehydrated and put into tablet or capsule form. By taking them, you can allegedly receive all the health benefits (sorry, "health benefits") of drinking ACV without burning your esophagus.

It's a good idea in theory-"Because vinegar is acidic, some people don’t tolerate it all that well," Leslie Bonci, R.D., the owner of Active Eating Advice, previously told Women's Health. She adds that the vinegar can be especially irritating for those prone to stomachaches or digestive issues like inflammatory bowel disease.

According to Vanessa Rissetto, R.D., a New Jersey-based nutritionist, it's the acetic acid in ACV that makes people believe it can help drop pounds. But all of the studies on ACV have been done on animals (like this rat study, that found ACV lowered blood sugar and insulin levels) or in very small groups of people (like this small Japanese study from 2009 that yielded minor, underwhelming results); so, again, the science isn't there to solidly back any health-related claims. That's the truth, whether you're popping pills or chugging the stuff.

Okay, so ACV pills probably don't have any real benefits-but are they safe?

Because ingesting ACV in liquid form is generally considered safe (minus irritation and even nutritional deficiencies if you take it too far), people may assume that taking ACV pills is equally harmless and simply more convenient. But none of the (small, inconclusive) studies that have been done on apple cider vinegar have studied the pills-only the liquid. So, really, no one knows if they're safe for sure.

Additionally, taking any kind of supplement is considered a “buyer beware” situation, says Rissetto, and ACV pills are no different.

“Supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, so you never actually know what you're getting in them,” she explains. “They may say there is apple cider vinegar in there, but research has shown that with supplements often it's not the exact amounts, or even what they claim to be providing.”

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.N., author of Eating in Color, warns that while she wouldn’t really recommend ACV pills for anyone, there may be actual risks for certain groups of people: “Diabetics should absolutely avoid [them], as they may lower their blood sugar levels, and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding-or anyone under a doctor’s supervision-should also steer clear.” (Again: You can never be completely sure what's in these supplements. Hence, the caution.)

Still curious about ACV pills? At least keep this in mind:

It's tempting as hell to believe that losing weight may be as simple as popping a few supplements, but sorry, no.

“There's no magic pill for weight loss...if there were, we would be a world of thin people!” says Rissetto. “As for ACV pills, more human studies are needed to understand how and if they work for maximum efficacy.”

Largeman-Roth agrees, calling ACV pills a waste of money, at the very least. “A 16-oz bottle of organic apple cider vinegar is just $4.99, while a bottle of 60 pills is between $16 and $18,” she says. “If you’re a healthy individual who wants to see if apple cider vinegar helps you in any way, I’d suggest going with the actual vinegar. You can use it in a salad dressing or blend it into a smoothie.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Girl Smarts: What is a hernia? Girl Smarts What is a hernia?
Girl Smarts: ‘I gained 40 pounds after quitting bikini competitions’ Girl Smarts ‘I gained 40 pounds after quitting bikini competitions’
Girl Smarts: What is a CSF leak? Girl Smarts What is a CSF leak?
Girl Smarts: Khloe Kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after giving birth Girl Smarts Khloe Kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after giving birth
Girl Smarts: The best way to lose weight when you have hypothyroidism Girl Smarts The best way to lose weight when you have hypothyroidism
Fitness: The best way to lose weight when you have PCOS Fitness The best way to lose weight when you have PCOS

Recommended Videos

Women's Health: 5 Foods To Eat When You Have Menstrual Cramps Women's Health 5 Foods To Eat When You Have Menstrual Cramps
Women's Health: Urinating Before Sex Causes Urinary Tract Infection Women's Health Urinating Before Sex Causes Urinary Tract Infection
Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait! Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!



Top Articles

1 Sex & Relationships 6 sex positions that make doing it in the shower fun...bullet
2 Fitness The best way to lose weight when you have PCOSbullet
3 Girl Smarts The best way to lose weight when you have hypothyroidismbullet
4 Girl Smarts Khloe Kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after...bullet
5 Girl Smarts What are apple cider vinegar pills and will they...bullet
6 Girl Smarts ‘I gained 40 pounds after quitting bikini...bullet
7 Odd Enough Teens are burning themselves with the 'deodorant...bullet
8 Girl Smarts What is a hernia?bullet
9 Girl Smarts What is a CSF leak?bullet
10 Girl Smarts 'Cancer scared me into treating my body...bullet

Related Articles

Guy Smarts 4 health benefits of low-carb diets
Girl Smarts The best way to lose weight when you have hypothyroidism
Fitness The best way to lose weight when you have PCOS
Girl Smarts 'Cancer scared me into treating my body better — And I lost almost 150 pounds in the process'
Beauty Tips 4 easy ways to lose belly fat
Tech Cisco has deleted a combative blog post that declared it was pulling 'all online ads' from YouTube because the site didn't meet its brand safety standards (GOOG, GOOGL)
Guy Smarts Want to lose weight? This behavioral economics lesson may help you cash in
Guy Smarts Where do you gain weight? The answer says a lot about your health
Fitness How to get back in the gym quicker after an injury
Girl Smarts 15 keto-friendly dessert recipes because life sucks without sweets

Top Videos

1 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
2 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
3 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
4 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet

Womens Health

Depression is rapidly on the rise, so you're definitely not alone
Girl Smarts Depression is rapidly on the rise, so you're definitely not alone
Dear haters: the 'six-pack mom' is not going to cover up any time soon
Girl Smarts Dear haters: The 'six-pack mom' is not going to cover up any time soon
‘I was living an awesome life—but I had no purpose’
Girl Smarts ‘I was living an awesome life — but I had no purpose’
What Your Recurring Sexuality Fantasy Really Says About You
Sex & Relationships What your recurring sexuality fantasy really says about you