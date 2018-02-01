Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's why


Girl Smarts Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's why

Fragrances from soap, laundry detergent, or dryer sheets are especially irritating on delicate underarm skin, which often has invisible microtears from shaving.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Itchy armpit causes play

Itchy armpit causes

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sweaty armpits are one thing... but itchy armpits? Yeah, it totally happens. So what do you about it? It depends on what's causing that itch.

Here, we explain the most common causes of itchy armpits—and what to do about yours.

THE USUAL SUSPECTS

Fragrances from soap, laundry detergent, or dryer sheets are especially irritating on delicate underarm skin, which often has invisible microtears from shaving.

Switch to fragrance-free products and apply a 1 percent hydrocortisone cream, such as Aveeno 1% Hydrocortisone Anti-Itch Cream to soothe the discomfort and rawness. If that doesn't do the trick, you'll need to look into other potential causes.

READ ALSO: 8 Warning signs of breast cancer

HIDDEN CULPRITS

Oh joy, your pits might have a yeast infection! And it can be just as itchy in your underarms as in your nether region.

For relief, apply the same kind of OTC antifungal cream you'd buy for a vaginal yeast infection, and if it doesn't clear up in five days, see a dermatologist—you may need a prescription oral medication.

Watch a hot doctor explain whether you have to treat yeast infections or not:

Pissed-off armpits sometimes have a counterintuitive cause, though: sweat. Your pits can quickly get drenched when you walk into a warm room bundled up in loads of layers. And all that wetness actually zaps moisture from skin, resulting in dry prickles. The fix: Choose antiperspirant—which actively suppresses sweating—over deodorant, and go for a clinical strength formula.

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2018 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these dark spots on my face?' Odd Enough Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these dark spots on my face?'
Odd Enough: Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many young people this year? Odd Enough Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many young people this year?
Girl Smarts: What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or superman? Girl Smarts What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or superman?
Sex & Relationships: 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery and it transformed my sex life' Sex & Relationships 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery and it transformed my sex life'
Girl Smarts: What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it? Girl Smarts What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it?
Girl Smarts: The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap smears Girl Smarts The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap smears

Recommended Videos

Get To Know Aly Raisman Get To Know Aly Raisman
Weight Loss Tips: Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twenties Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twenties
Dylan Farrow details her sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen Dylan Farrow details her sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it?bullet
2 Girl Smarts Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's whybullet
3 Girl Smarts The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap...bullet
4 Girl Smarts What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or...bullet
5 Girl Smarts Everyone is obsessed with drinking lemon water—But...bullet
6 Odd Enough Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many...bullet
7 Odd Enough Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these...bullet
8 Sex & Relationships 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery...bullet
9 Fitness This is how your workouts could be sabotaging...bullet
10 Odd Enough ​5 things to know if you're a grown woman...bullet

Related Articles

Odd Enough The perfect way to shave unwanted body hair
Guy Smarts 18 amazing human body tricks!
Health Tips 8 Warning signs of breast cancer

Top Videos

1 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
2 Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twentiesbullet
3 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
4 Get To Know Aly Raismanbullet
5 Women's Health Magazine NAKED ISSUE | ANNA VICTORIAbullet
6 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
7 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
8 Father and daughter pole dancing duobullet
9 Jogger Dubbed 'The Mad Pooper' Wanted for Defecating in...bullet

Womens Health

Coconut oil for weight loss
Weight loss tips Can coconut oil really help you?
Is cursing good for you
Bad habit This might actually be really good for you
Girl Smarts The surprising reason you're getting side pains once a month
Sex & Relationship Can you get pregnant from precum?