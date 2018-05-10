Carrie underwood shared more details about the 'freak accident' that gave her 40 facial stitches

news

Carrie Underwood says she's finally on the mend since a nasty fall at her home in November led to a broken wrist and more than 40 facial stitches.

“Everyday, I’m feeling a little more back to normal,” Carrie told Hoda Kotb on TODAY, Thursday morning.

When Hoda asked for more details about the accident, Carrie said, “Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident. I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody.”

She added that if it had happened anywhere else, there wouldn’t have been an issue.

“But there was just one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed,” she explained, adding that she was alone at the time of the injury except for her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, who was asleep upstairs.

Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright! \uD83D\uDE18 @mfisher1212 @predsnhl #LetsGoPreds A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 20, 2018 at 6:28pm PDT

After her accident, the country music star initially pulled away from the spotlight to heal, but in recent months she's shared Instagram photos of herself in the studio and working out. And she wowed watchers at the ACM Awards in April as she belted out her new song “Cry Pretty” during her first live performance since the accident.

Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards ! Can’t wait until tomorrow night! #CryPretty #ACMAwards A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 14, 2018 at 6:23pm PDT

And while Hoda (and fans) have pointed out that Carrie looks just the same as she did before the injury, Carrie emphasized that she had no idea what she'd look like after the accident. “It just wasn’t pretty,” she said. But she joked, "I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste."

The TODAY show also filmed Carrie working out with her mom, Carol, and promoting her activewear line in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“She’s a great mom. She’s a great daughter. She’s a great person and I just want her to always be that way. And I love her,” Carol gushed to Kotb about her daughter