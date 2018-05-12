Depression is rapidly on the rise, so you're definitely not alone

Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

The report, using data compiled by Blue Cross Blue Shield, examined the health claims of the insurance company's 41 million customers.

(Getty Images)
No, you're not imagining it: Depression is WAY more common now that it used to be. That's the major finding from a large new health report.

It specifically looked at numbers of depression diagnoses from 2013 compared to those from 2016, and there were big jumps across all age groups.

The most dramatic rises were seen in adolescents and millennials-12- to 17-year-olds saw a 63 percent increase in depression diagnoses, while there was a 47 percent increase for 18- to 35-year-olds.

But it wasn't just young people: the data shows a 26 percent increase in depression diagnoses for 35- to 49-year-olds, and a 23 percent increase for 50- to 64-year-olds.

In total, it found that nine million commercially insured people suffer from major depression. It also found that 4.4 percent of young adults and 2.6 percent of teens have clinically diagnosed depression, and that women are diagnosed with major depression at greater rates than men.

The most disturbing finding: People diagnosed with depression were found to have a shorter life expectancy than those who weren't diagnosed with depression. Part of this, the study says, is due to the fact that often people with depression were often diagnosed with related conditions that coincide with depression.

On average, women with major depression had reduced life expectancy of 9.5 years, while men with major depression saw a 9.7 year reduction in their life expectancy.

The many symptoms of clinical depression can vary from person to person, but those who exhibit the following signs most of the day, nearly every day for weeks may be suffering from a depressive disorder, according to the National Institute of Mental Health:

  • Persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” mood

  • Feelings of hopelessness, or pessimism

  • Irritability

  • Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or helplessness

  • Loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities

  • Decreased energy or fatigue

  • Moving or talking more slowly

  • Feeling restless or having trouble sitting still

  • Difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions

  • Difficulty sleeping, early-morning awakening, or oversleeping

  • Appetite and/or weight changes

  • Thoughts of death or suicide, or suicide attempts

  • Aches or pains, headaches, cramps, or digestive problems without a clear physical cause and/or that do not ease even with treatment

The data show that depression is impacting people across the country, but there are some states that seem to be hit harder than others. Rhode Island, Minnesota, and Utah, for example, have the highest rate of depression at around 6 percent, while Hawaii has the lowest at 2 percent.

It’s worth pointing out, however, that the data only covers the people who are commercially insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield, so the numbers aren't totally reflective of the entire U.S. population.

The report also didn't offer insight as to what was causing the increase in depression diagnoses-so it's not clear if more people are depressed, or if more people are seeking help and treatment for their depression (or maybe a combination of the two).

