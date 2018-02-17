Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Fetal alcohol syndrome 10 times common than experts thought


Girl Smarts Fetal alcohol syndrome might be up to 10 times more common than experts thought

The cross-sectional study assessed 13,146 first-graders in four different regions in the U.S. between 2010 and 2016, and found that at least one in 20 American kids lands somewhere in the spectrum of fetal alcohol disorders.

  • Published:
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome rates play

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome rates

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cue the inevitable mom guilt: A scary new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that more children are affected by fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs), a group of conditions caused by drinking during pregnancy, than doctors previously thought.

The cross-sectional study assessed 13,146 first-graders in four different regions in the U.S. between 2010 and 2016, and found that at least one in 20 American kids lands somewhere in the spectrum of fetal alcohol disorders. (Doctors previously believed only one in 100 kids was affected.)

While shocking, the researchers say that number may be conservative: It could be as high as one in 10 kids.

FASDs can cause a range of issues for children, including abnormal growth and facial features, small head size, poor coordination, learning disabilities, and problems with the heart, kidneys, or bones, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Despite the fact that so many women are aware of the risks of drinking while pregnant, the CDC reports that about one in 10 pregnant women reports using alcohol during their pregnancy.

Also worth noting: More than 3 percent of pregnant women said they engaged in binge-drinking (i.e. having four or more drinks at one time) during their pregnancy, according to the CDC.

Try these 3 delicious mocktail recipes instead:

Drinking during pregnancy is a much-debated topic: Is the occasional glass of wine okay? Or should you quit completely? The American Academy of Pediatrics stresses that during pregnancy no amount of alcohol is considered safe. the disorder. (Don't want the world to know you're pregnant yet? Here's how to fake happy hour.) And, even though some women think it's fine when they're close to delivery, the AAP stresses that there is no safe trimester to drink alcohol.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Sex & Relationships: What's the best sex position to conceive a baby? Sex & Relationships What's the best sex position to conceive a baby?
Fitness: What's the best plank for sexy side abs: plank knee taps or plank sweeps? Fitness What's the best plank for sexy side abs: plank knee taps or plank sweeps?
Girl Smarts: This is why you have to pee so often in the morning Girl Smarts This is why you have to pee so often in the morning
Odd Enough: 'I have a severe phobia, here's what it's like' Odd Enough 'I have a severe phobia, here's what it's like'
Girl Smarts: Exactly why you get gas and diarrhea on your period Girl Smarts Exactly why you get gas and diarrhea on your period
Fitness: 7 kettlebell moves that will transform your abs Fitness 7 kettlebell moves that will transform your abs

Recommended Videos

Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait! Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!
To Our Daughter To Our Daughter
The Haberstrohs do the #ALSPepperChallenge for Patty The Haberstrohs do the #ALSPepperChallenge for Patty



Top Articles

1 Sex & Relationships What's the best sex position to conceive a baby?bullet
2 Fitness 7 kettlebell moves that will transform your absbullet
3 Girl Smarts This is why you have to pee so often in the morningbullet
4 Fitness What's the best plank for sexy side abs: plank knee taps...bullet
5 Girl Smarts Fetal alcohol syndrome might be up to 10 times more...bullet
6 Girl Smarts Exactly why you get gas and diarrhea on your periodbullet
7 Odd Enough This couple posted photos of the hookworms they...bullet
8 Fitness This is the best exercise for sculpting sexy shouldersbullet
9 Weight Loss Exactly how much more you should sleep each...bullet
10 Fitness and Weight Loss The ketogenic diet might burn...bullet

Related Articles

Lady Smarts 3 ways to minimize stubborn face fat
Health Tips Here's why your eye can't stop twitching
Health Tips Boy goes into cardiac arrest after taking big bite of hot dog
Health Tips Exactly what to do if you get a tick bite
Health Tips The gross side effect of smoking too much pot
Lady Smarts The Poop Diaries: 3 Women get real about their gut struggles
Healthy Tips 6 things you need to know about your liver that have nothing to do with alcohol

Top Videos

1 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
2 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
3 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
4 Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!bullet
5 Guest Host Jennifer Lawrence Interviews Kim Kardashian Westbullet
6 People Tell Us About The First Time They Masturbated - Keep...bullet
7 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
8 Ingrown Toenail Removalbullet
9 Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their...bullet
10 Women's Health Magazine NAKED ISSUE | ANNA VICTORIAbullet

Womens Health

How Tone It Up's founders Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn created a fitness empire
Girl Smarts How the tone it up girls' Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott became the O.G. Fitness influencers
Odd Enough This farting animals coloring book is an amazing white elephant gift
TRE diet time-restricted eating
Girl Smarts What is time-restricted eating, and can it help you lose weight?
Talking About Depression
Girl Smarts 'How I told my boss about my depression'