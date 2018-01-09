Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Fitness :  This 5-minute workout is perfect for when you don't want to exercise


Fitness This 5-minute workout is perfect for when you don't want to exercise

This workout, pulled from Jen's new book, The Women's Health Fitness Fix, incorporates five simple moves and only takes five minutes to complete.

If you took a little workout hiatus over the holidays, getting back into the routine of breaking a sweat can be challenging (understatement of the year, we know).

But rather than expecting to jump right back into your old routine, or feeling so overwhelmed by the prospect that you skip your workouts entirely, go a little easy on yourself.

Start with some short, digestible workouts that will ease you back into your badass routine, without causing you to burn out after day one. If you want a little inspo for where to begin, consider trying out Jen Ator's total-body workout.

This workout, pulled from Jen's new book, The Women's Health Fitness Fix, incorporates five simple moves and only takes five minutes to complete. That means you have absolutely no excuse to skip this workout, regardless of how busy you are.

To try it out for yourself, do as many reps of each move as you can for 30 seconds. Rest for 30 seconds in between each, to rock out the entire workout in a sweet five minutes flat. Watch the video to learn how to do each move, or check out the detailed descriptions below.

Marching Glute Bridge

How to: Lie faceup on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Raise your hips so your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Lift one knee to your chest, lower back to the start, and lift your other knee to your chest. Continue alternating back and forth.

Alternating Switch Lunge

How to: Hold your hands on your hips, your feet hip-width apart. Step backward with your right leg. Then lower your body into a lunge. Pause then push yourself back to the starting position. Then step forward with your right leg and lower your body into a lunge. Keep switching back and forth, alternating legs.

Inverted Shoulder Press

How to: Assume a pushup position, but move your feet forward and raise your hips so that your torso is nearly perpendicular to the floor. your hands should be slightly wider than your shoulders and arms should be straight. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your head nearly touches the floor. Pause, then return to starting position by pushing your arms straight.

Skater Hops

How to: Stand on your right foot with your knee slightly bent, left foot behind your right ankle. Bend your right knee and lower into a partial squat, then bound to the left by jumping off your right foot, landing on your left, lowering your arm for balance. Switch sides, and continue alternating.

Rotating T Extension

How to: Start in a pushup position. Keeping your arms straight and your core engaged, shift your weight into your left arm, rotate your torso to the right, and rise your arm toward the ceiling so that your body forms a T. Hold for three seconds and return to the start. Repeat on the other side.

