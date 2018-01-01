Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Fitness :  What's the best way to tone your butt? We put 2 glute bridges to the test


Fitness What's the best way to tone your butt? We put 2 glute bridges to the test

You need to build up your bedrock before you add resistance—which is where the marching move comes in.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The year 2017 has been all about the #bootygains. But building your backside involves more than just squats on squats.

In fact, some of the best burners are glute bridges, which target all three gluteal muscles—the maximus, medius, and minimus—in addition to your hamstrings, core, and abductors. But there are a lot of bridge variations out there—so we asked an expert which plumps your peach the best: a marching glute bridge (when you alternate lifting your legs) or a bridge with bench (when your back is elevated on a bench)?

According to Kenny Santucci, certified personal trainer (CPT), CrossFit Level 2-certified, and program director at Solace gym in New York, it’s definitely the glute bridge on a bench.

“Glute bridges on a bench can be, and most often are, loaded, and any time we add weight to a movement, results go up tremendously,” Santucci says. But even without weights, this move adds an extra challenge to your run-of-the-mill glute bridge. Because of the elevation and the instability of a bench compared to the ground, you have to engage your glutes, abs, and quads even more to lift your body up.

That said, this move can be challenging and even injury-causing (especially if you add weights) if you don't have a stable foundation. You need to build up your bedrock before you add resistance—which is where the marching move comes in. “The marching glute bridge targets single-leg strength and is focused on finding weaknesses and building balance and stability in each glute,” Santucci says.

He advises starting with the marching bridge and, once you’ve mastered that move, score the real glute growth by trading up for the bench bridge.

Here's how to do both these booty-boosting moves:

Glute Bridge With Bench: Rest your upper back against the edge of a bench, knees bent to 90 degrees, and butt close to the floor. Rest your arms along the edge of the bench. Raise your hips so your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Pause for up to five seconds then lower your body back to the starting position. That's one rep.

Marching Glute Bridge: Lie faceup on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Raise your hips so your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Lift one knee to your chest, lower back to the start, and lift your other knee to your chest. Continue alternating back and forth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: 'This ritual helped me when I was spiraling into depression' Odd Enough 'This ritual helped me when I was spiraling into depression'
Girl Smarts: Your itchy vagina might be caused by one of these hidden culprits Girl Smarts Your itchy vagina might be caused by one of these hidden culprits
Weight Loss: Can coconut oil really help you lose weight? Weight Loss Can coconut oil really help you lose weight?
Odd Enough: This is when you should actually get started on your New Year's resolution Odd Enough This is when you should actually get started on your New Year's resolution
Sex & Relationship: This is why people kiss on New Year's eve Sex & Relationship This is why people kiss on New Year's eve
Odd Enough: This woman's disturbing skin-cancer selfie went viral and the impact was huge Odd Enough This woman's disturbing skin-cancer selfie went viral and the impact was huge

Recommended Videos

Father and daughter pole dancing duo Father and daughter pole dancing duo
Season 2 Official Trailer | Mama June: From Not to Hot | WE tv Season 2 Official Trailer | Mama June: From Not to Hot | WE tv
Fertility: Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts Your itchy vagina might be caused by one of these hidden...bullet
2 Sex & Relationship This is why people kiss on New Year's evebullet
3 Weight Loss Can coconut oil really help you lose weight?bullet
4 Odd Enough 'This ritual helped me when I was spiraling into...bullet
5 Fitness What's the best way to tone your butt? We put 2 glute...bullet
6 Health Tips California just issued a warning about cell-phone...bullet
7 Sex & Relationships This incredible wearable vibrator for...bullet
8 Lady Smarts Should you be using melatonin on your face?bullet
9 Girl Smarts 5 Gynos share the sex tips that have changed...bullet
10 Lady Smarts 3 ways to minimize stubborn face fatbullet

Related Articles

Girl Smarts Your itchy vagina might be caused by one of these hidden culprits
Weight Loss Can coconut oil really help you lose weight?
Odd Enough This is when you should actually get started on your New Year's resolution
Sex & Relationship This is why people kiss on New Year's eve
Odd Enough This woman's disturbing skin-cancer selfie went viral and the impact was huge
Odd Enough This model lost a leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome—And now she might lose the other
Health Tips California just issued a warning about cell-phone radiation—How worried should you be?
Weight Loss Does the military diet work?
Girl Smarts Why some female celebrities are furious with Matt Damon right now
Odd Enough Does it really matter what kind of eggs you buy?

Womens Health

nail salon fungus and skin infection study
Scary Stats The number of people who report fungal infections after visiting nail salons will make you want to cry
Odd Enough This model lost a leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome—And now she might lose the other
Weight Loss Does the military diet work?
Girl Smarts Why some female celebrities are furious with Matt Damon right now