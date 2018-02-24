news

Hannah Eden went through her own fitness transformation—and now she's helping others with theirs.

The cut abs. The intense gaze. The fiery-red hair. To look at Hannah Eden is to see a woman who revels in standing out. But the London-area native insists she could have majored in blending in. She spent her college years trying to be like the cool kids of Miami's club scene, losing herself in a haze of drugs, partying, and binge eating.

Then, just over five years ago, she found another club: CrossFit. "My body was so weak, I struggled through that first class," recalls Hannah, now 26. "But I felt this enormous, total-body high afterward that didn't even come close to the effect from any horrid thing I'd been doing to myself."

Hannah quickly dropped her bad habits and picked up weights instead, replacing sleepless benders with solid shut-eye and whole foods. "I started to feel like a person again, and before I knew it, I was set on becoming this unstoppable version of myself."

Within a year, Hannah went from learning about fitness to competing, and in another year, to teaching (she's a certified CrossFit coach). "I gained so much strength, physically and emotionally, I no longer wanted to blend in. I wanted to show outwardly what I was feeling inwardly." (So hello, bold red locks!)

Which brings us to the ball of passion peering into your soul at right, now the founder of her own gym, PumpFit Club in Fort Lauderdale, and the brains behind our latest DVD program, The 28-Day Fat Torch.

Hannah's 28-day approach is revolutionary in its realism: It applies science-backed principles to life's ups and downs. Each of her five workouts embodies a hybrid style of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), combining athletic drills and animalistic movements (think hops and crawls) and explosive exercises—no barbells, no Olympic lifting.

This being reality and all, you can scale them down or pump them up based on how you feel that day or how well you've progressed. And they're all clock-based (not rep-based) so you can move at your own safe, yet challenging, pace. "You won't just melt fat," says Hannah, "you'll also improve strength, endurance, range of motion, flexibility, and stability...and the best part is, you'll have fun even though you're being challenged. Because I believe if your mind is bored, chances are your muscles are too."

Engagement is a key part of Hannah's fitness MO. She's harnessed a following of 229,000 on Insta (@hannaheden_fitness) and thousands of subscribers on her website HannahEdenFitness.com and her private Facebook group, a place where clients share their struggles and triumphs. "I read it every night before bed and cry my eyes out.

Seeing all these strangers come together with one goal—to better themselves through fitness—has changed my life. They have created such a safe space where they are not ashamed; they share the real, raw truths behind their drive for fitness, whether they're seeking support or wanting to help others."

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2018 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!