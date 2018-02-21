Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Is it a cold sore or a pimple? Here's how to tell


Girl Smarts Is it a cold sore or a pimple? Here's how to tell

And when they pop up near your lips, they can also look identical. Literally the worst form of squad goals.

  • Published:
hand over mouth play

hand over mouth

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pimples and cold sores have a LOT in common. They love to pop up at inconvenient times (like right before a date), they thrive on stress, and they can be a b*tch to cover up.

And when they pop up near your lips, they can also look identical. Literally the worst form of squad goals.

So how do you tell the difference between a cold sore or pimple? First, you need to understand their causes. Pimples are the result of inflammation caused by clogged pores and bacteria. Hormones can play a major role as well.

“In women, hormonal acne typically manifests as pimples along the chin and jawline,” says dermatologist Maura Caufield M.D. But you can get them practically anywhere on your body, from your forehead to your butt.

READ ALSO: Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these dark spots on my face?'

Cold sores, on the other hand, are caused by the herpes simplex virus. “The virus is contagious and is transmitted by direct contact with an active lesion. Once you have the herpes virus, it establishes life-long latency in nerve cells and can be reactivated in the future,” she says. Translation: Once you have it, you'll likely have flare-ups—often in the same area (like your lips)—for your whole life. “Triggers of reactivation include stress, sun, fever, and cosmetic procedures such as laser treatments and chemical peels.”

Cold sore or pimple: What is it?

You can tell the difference between the two by seeing how the lesion looks when it's first forming. “Cold sores typically start as a cluster of small fluid filled bumps at the edge of the lip, which then become open sores,” says Caufield. There's often a tingling or burning sensation that goes with it. Then as the cold sore begins to heal, it will often form a scab. This isn't generally the case with pimples (unless you popped or picked at it!).

If the bump keeps showing up in the exact same spot, and it's the only area on your face that looks like that, it's probably a cold sore. “If you have similar lesions on other areas of the face, it may be a flare of acne,” says Caufield. If you’re still unsure, it’s smart to go see a dermatologist before you begin a treatment plan.

READ ALSO: How to get rid of your swollen, painful breakouts

Is it really bad to pop a zit? Here's what a derm has to say:

Okay...how do you treat them?

For acne, prevention is always key. “This is best achieved with a nightly retinoid cream such as Differin Gel, which is now over the counter,” says Caufield. “Anti-bacterial washes such as benzoyl peroxide can be preventative as well.” If you get a pimple despite your efforts, try dabbing it with benzoyl peroxide cream or another favorite acne spot treatment.

There is no cure for the herpes virus, so the best way to treat cold sores is with medication that helps reduce their duration and symptoms. “The best treatment is a short course of an oral anti-viral medication prescribed by your doctor, most commonly valacyclovir,” says Caufield.

READ ALSO: 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

You should start taking the meds as soon possible after the outbreak, ideally within a day or two, in order to see the best results. According to Caufield, over-the-counter topical medications for cold sores may help, but aren't as effective as the anti-virals. Check out these other natural ways you can help treat and prevent them as well.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: Is the air you're breathing really safe? This teddy bear can help you tell Odd Enough Is the air you're breathing really safe? This teddy bear can help you tell
Girl Smarts: This is why your feet are itching like crazy right now Girl Smarts This is why your feet are itching like crazy right now
Girl Smarts: 'How I told my kids about my breast cancer' Girl Smarts 'How I told my kids about my breast cancer'
Odd Enough: This man held in a sneeze and it ruptured his throat Odd Enough This man held in a sneeze and it ruptured his throat
Girl Smarts: This woman is documenting her anorexia recovery with selfies on instagram Girl Smarts This woman is documenting her anorexia recovery with selfies on instagram
Girl Smarts: 'I took an at-home STI test, here's what happened' Girl Smarts 'I took an at-home STI test, here's what happened'

Recommended Videos

Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait! Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!
To Our Daughter To Our Daughter
The Haberstrohs do the #ALSPepperChallenge for Patty The Haberstrohs do the #ALSPepperChallenge for Patty



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts This is the number of cigarettes per day that raises your...bullet
2 Sex & Relationships What's the best sex position to conceive a baby?bullet
3 Girl Smarts This is why your feet are itching like crazy right nowbullet
4 Girl Smarts 'How I told my kids about my breast cancer'bullet
5 Odd Enough This man held in a sneeze and it ruptured his throatbullet
6 Girl Smarts Is it a cold sore or a pimple? Here's how to tellbullet
7 Odd Enough Is the air you're breathing really safe? This...bullet
8 Girl Smarts This woman is documenting her anorexia...bullet
9 Fitness 7 kettlebell moves that will transform your absbullet
10 Girl Smarts Fetal alcohol syndrome might be up to 10...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment City Slickers
Opinion His Accusers, Their Words
Odd Enough Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many young people this year?
Tech Trump wants to make nuclear weapons easier to use — and his plan is 'a roadmap for nuclear war'
Flu Is the 'Man Flu' for real, or do guys really get sicker than women do?
Health Tips How to make a canker sore feel better fast
In Australia Authorities stung by New Zealand bid to trademark manuka honey
Politics Matt Lauer reportedly gave a colleague a sex toy and exposed himself to a female staffer at the 'Today' show
Health Tips Head and neck Cancers are on the rise— and younger men are at risk

Top Videos

1 Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!bullet
2 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
3 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
4 Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twentiesbullet
5 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet

Womens Health

anna victoria weight loss backlash
Girl Smarts People are freaking out over Anna Victoria's apparent weight loss — Here's what she has to say
Weed While Breastfeeding
Girl Smarts Is it okay to smoke weed while breastfeeding?
Best plank variation for obliques
Fitness What's the best plank for sexy side abs: plank knee taps or plank sweeps?
Pee in the Morning
Girl Smarts This is why you have to pee so often in the morning