Khloe kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after giving birth

news

Things that come as no surprise to Kardashian fans: Kim will happily pose nude for practically any occasion, clear bowls are the only proper vessel for salads, and Khloe is pumped to start working out ASAP after her pregnancy.

According to the latest post on her website and app, Khloe is itching to get back out there just three weeks after welcoming daughter True.

“I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”

While most moms get the go-ahead to resume exercise at their six-week postpartum appointment, Khloe says that her doctor has already given her the okay to hit the gym.

“I’m going to meet with Coach Joe! I’ve literally been counting down the days,” she said, reports People. (And we can't wait for some motivating Khloe workout vids when she does!)

Missing my beast mode workouts! A post shared by Khlo#emo#w6k=## (@khloekardashian) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:53am PST

Apparently the big motivator for Khloe to get back to the gym were some recent pap shots when she was out with True. “When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked,” she said, via People. “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”

And while it can sound weird to talk about “getting your body back after baby” (because, um, it didn’t actually go anywhere-it grew a human!), many new moms truly feel like they don’t recognize their bodies. When you love fitness as much as Khloe does-she posted on Twitter about how ready she was to slay at the gym even before she had her babe-working out again can make you feel more like the old you.

She’s totally ready, and we can’t wait to follow her journey. “Bring on the summer and the hard work-I got this!” Get it, Koko!