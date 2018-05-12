Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Khloe kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after giving birth


Girl Smarts Khloe Kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after giving birth

According to the latest post on her website and app, Khloe is itching to get back out there just three weeks after welcoming daughter True.

  • Published:
Khloe Kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after giving birth play

Khloe Kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after giving birth

(Women's Health Mag)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Things that come as no surprise to Kardashian fans: Kim will happily pose nude for practically any occasion, clear bowls are the only proper vessel for salads, and Khloe is pumped to start working out ASAP after her pregnancy.

According to the latest post on her website and app, Khloe is itching to get back out there just three weeks after welcoming daughter True.

“I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”

While most moms get the go-ahead to resume exercise at their six-week postpartum appointment, Khloe says that her doctor has already given her the okay to hit the gym.

“I’m going to meet with Coach Joe! I’ve literally been counting down the days,” she said, reports People. (And we can't wait for some motivating Khloe workout vids when she does!)

Missing my beast mode workouts!

A post shared by Khlo#emo#w6k=## (@khloekardashian) on

 

Apparently the big motivator for Khloe to get back to the gym were some recent pap shots when she was out with True. “When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked,” she said, via People. “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”

And while it can sound weird to talk about “getting your body back after baby” (because, um, it didn’t actually go anywhere-it grew a human!), many new moms truly feel like they don’t recognize their bodies. When you love fitness as much as Khloe does-she posted on Twitter about how ready she was to slay at the gym even before she had her babe-working out again can make you feel more like the old you.

 

She’s totally ready, and we can’t wait to follow her journey. “Bring on the summer and the hard work-I got this!” Get it, Koko!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Girl Smarts: The best way to lose weight when you have hypothyroidism Girl Smarts The best way to lose weight when you have hypothyroidism
Fitness: The best way to lose weight when you have PCOS Fitness The best way to lose weight when you have PCOS
Girl Smarts: Depression is rapidly on the rise, so you're definitely not alone Girl Smarts Depression is rapidly on the rise, so you're definitely not alone
Odd Enough: Teens are burning themselves with the 'deodorant challenge' and OMG why?! Odd Enough Teens are burning themselves with the 'deodorant challenge' and OMG why?!
Sex & Relationships: 6 sex positions that make doing it in the shower fun — Not treacherous Sex & Relationships 6 sex positions that make doing it in the shower fun — Not treacherous
Girl Smarts: Dear haters: The 'six-pack mom' is not going to cover up any time soon Girl Smarts Dear haters: The 'six-pack mom' is not going to cover up any time soon

Recommended Videos

Women's Health: 5 Foods To Eat When You Have Menstrual Cramps Women's Health 5 Foods To Eat When You Have Menstrual Cramps
Women's Health: Urinating Before Sex Causes Urinary Tract Infection Women's Health Urinating Before Sex Causes Urinary Tract Infection
Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait! Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!



Top Articles

1 Sex & Relationships 6 sex positions that make doing it in the shower fun...bullet
2 Odd Enough Teens are burning themselves with the 'deodorant challenge'...bullet
3 Odd Enough Carrie Underwood shared more details about the 'freak...bullet
4 Sex & Relationships What your recurring sexuality fantasy really...bullet
5 Girl Smarts 'Cancer scared me into treating my body better — And...bullet
6 Girl Smarts Depression is rapidly on the rise, so you're...bullet
7 Girl Smarts ‘I was living an awesome life — but I had no...bullet
8 For Women Why you’re so intensely horny on your periodbullet
9 Girl Smarts Preventeza is the latest form of emergency...bullet
10 Girl Smarts Dear haters: The 'six-pack mom' is not...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy Kardashian sisters are the latest victims of America's retail apocalypse
Sports NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote an op-ed slamming athlete stereotypes in wake of the Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloe Kardashian Model reveals daughter's name
Khloe Kardashian Reality TV star blames "stupid groupies" for Tristan Thompson's cheating

Top Videos

1 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
2 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
3 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
4 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet

Womens Health

Burn tons of fat without doing a million burpees — Here’s how
Fitness Burn tons of fat without doing a million burpees — Here’s how
‘I cut out dairy and gluten and it completely changed my life’
Girl Smarts ‘I cut out dairy and gluten and it completely changed my life’
Singer FKA Twigs shared she had six uterine fibroid tumors removed in December
Odd Enough Singer FKA twigs just revealed she had 6 fibroid tumors surgically removed
genetic conditions
Girl Smarts 5 serious health conditions that can be passed down through your genes