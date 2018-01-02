Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Odd Enough :  This ob-gyn gave birth and then helped her patient deliver twins just hours later


Odd Enough This ob-gyn gave birth and then helped her patient deliver twins just hours later

Hilary has said she doesn’t consider her actions remarkable.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

To any ladies out there who have had kids, you can probably attest to the fact that right after you've had a baby, pretty much the only thing you want to do is sleep.

And the absolute last thing you can imagine doing is heading back to finish up your work day. But that's exactly what Hilary Conway did earlier this month on December 12. What's even more remarkable: Hilary's job is delivering babies.

Hilary is an ob-gyn at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Washington. She gave birth to her second child, Verna, the afternoon of December 12. Later that night, one of her patients, Katie Moss, texted her that she was in labor with her twins. (Hilary and Katie were due one month apart.)

play

 

Hilary told People that she and Katie had become close, which is why she didn’t hesitate to give out her cell-phone number. When Hilary checked to see if Katie was in the hospital, she discovered something serendipitous: They were in rooms right next to each other.

So she did the only thing a super dedicated doc would do: Hilary made sure her own baby was cared for and then went next door to see Katie. “I was mostly coming in to say hello and show my support. I was hopeful that I could be involved in the delivery but wasn’t sure if it would work out,” Hilary told Women's Health via email. However, Katie’s labor was progressing quickly and within an hour, she was ready to push. Hilary’s on-call partner, Elizabeth Jacobson, M.D., ran the ultrasound machine while Hilary delivered Katie’s babies. (If Verna needed Hilary, Jacobson could take over. The ob hospitalist was also there in case of emergency.) Katie had two healthy babies—14 hours after Hilary delivered Verna.

“To be honest, the timing was so perfect. I was scheduled to be discharged about 1 p.m. that day, so Katie was not laboring quickly, it also may not have been possible. Or, if Verna wasn’t doing well, I would have felt compelled to tend to my newborn daughter,” Hilary says.

play

 

If you’re wondering just how Hilary managed to muster the strength to do all this post-birth, she says it’s all about maintaining a healthy pregnancy. “I think physically I was able to do this because I tried my best to stay fit during pregnancy,” she says. That meant hopping on the elliptical five or six times per week for an hour throughout pregnancy. She even went for a six-mile run nine days before she delivered. Because of her fitness, uncomplicated pregnancy, and easy delivery, Hilary says she was able to deliver Katie’s twins.

And even though we’re mouth agape at the story (seriously if you’re pregnant you know how important it is to feel as if your doc is there for you in every way—and Hilary takes that up about five notches), Hilary has said she doesn’t consider her actions remarkable.

“The delivery is the culmination of everything that you have worked for together as doctor and patient. It is always disappointing to miss a delivery (though it does happen—as we go out of town and are committed to other things, like our families). I do my very best to balance my commitment to my patients with my commitment to my family, but it is a struggle, daily. I am passionate about both,” she says.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Weight Loss: The 4 foods you should prep now to eat healthy all week long Weight Loss The 4 foods you should prep now to eat healthy all week long
Girl Smarts: 'I went blonde and here's what happened next' Girl Smarts 'I went blonde and here's what happened next'
Odd Enough: Carrie Underwood reveals she suffered a devastating injury to her face Odd Enough Carrie Underwood reveals she suffered a devastating injury to her face
Odd Enough: 'This ritual helped me when I was spiraling into depression' Odd Enough 'This ritual helped me when I was spiraling into depression'
Fitness: What's the best way to tone your butt? We put 2 glute bridges to the test Fitness What's the best way to tone your butt? We put 2 glute bridges to the test
Girl Smarts: Your itchy vagina might be caused by one of these hidden culprits Girl Smarts Your itchy vagina might be caused by one of these hidden culprits

Recommended Videos

Father and daughter pole dancing duo Father and daughter pole dancing duo
Season 2 Official Trailer | Mama June: From Not to Hot | WE tv Season 2 Official Trailer | Mama June: From Not to Hot | WE tv
Fertility: Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts Your itchy vagina might be caused by one of these hidden...bullet
2 Odd Enough 'This ritual helped me when I was spiraling into depression'bullet
3 Fitness What's the best way to tone your butt? We put 2 glute...bullet
4 Weight Loss Can coconut oil really help you lose weight?bullet
5 Sex & Relationship This is why people kiss on New Year's evebullet
6 Odd Enough Carrie Underwood reveals she suffered a devastating...bullet
7 Weight Loss The 4 foods you should prep now to eat healthy...bullet
8 Girl Smarts 'I went blonde and here's what happened next'bullet
9 Odd Enough This ob-gyn gave birth and then helped her...bullet
10 Girl Smarts These Mocktails are so good, you won't be...bullet

Related Articles

Weight Loss The 4 foods you should prep now to eat healthy all week long
Girl Smarts 'I went blonde and here's what happened next'
Odd Enough Carrie Underwood reveals she suffered a devastating injury to her face
Odd Enough 'This ritual helped me when I was spiraling into depression'
Fitness What's the best way to tone your butt? We put 2 glute bridges to the test
Girl Smarts Your itchy vagina might be caused by one of these hidden culprits
Weight Loss Can coconut oil really help you lose weight?
Odd Enough This is when you should actually get started on your New Year's resolution
Sex & Relationship This is why people kiss on New Year's eve
Odd Enough This woman's disturbing skin-cancer selfie went viral and the impact was huge

Top Videos

1 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
2 Bella Thorne Gets Her First Bikini Waxbullet
3 Guest Host Jennifer Lawrence Interviews Kim Kardashian Westbullet
4 Miley Cyrus Closes The Tonight Show with "The Climb"bullet
5 People Tell Us About The First Time They Masturbated - Keep It 100bullet

Womens Health

Odd Enough This is when you should actually get started on your New Year's resolution
Viral skin cancer selfies
Odd Enough This woman's disturbing skin-cancer selfie went viral and the impact was huge
nail salon fungus and skin infection study
Scary Stats The number of people who report fungal infections after visiting nail salons will make you want to cry
Odd Enough This model lost a leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome—And now she might lose the other