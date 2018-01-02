Odd Enough :  This ob-gyn gave birth and then helped her patient deliver twins just hours later

news

To any ladies out there who have had kids, you can probably attest to the fact that right after you've had a baby, pretty much the only thing you want to do is sleep.

And the absolute last thing you can imagine doing is heading back to finish up your work day. But that's exactly what Hilary Conway did earlier this month on December 12. What's even more remarkable: Hilary's job is delivering babies.

Hilary is an ob-gyn at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Washington. She gave birth to her second child, Verna, the afternoon of December 12. Later that night, one of her patients, Katie Moss, texted her that she was in labor with her twins. (Hilary and Katie were due one month apart.)

Hilary told People that she and Katie had become close, which is why she didn’t hesitate to give out her cell-phone number. When Hilary checked to see if Katie was in the hospital, she discovered something serendipitous: They were in rooms right next to each other.

So she did the only thing a super dedicated doc would do: Hilary made sure her own baby was cared for and then went next door to see Katie. “I was mostly coming in to say hello and show my support. I was hopeful that I could be involved in the delivery but wasn’t sure if it would work out,” Hilary told Women's Health via email. However, Katie’s labor was progressing quickly and within an hour, she was ready to push. Hilary’s on-call partner, Elizabeth Jacobson, M.D., ran the ultrasound machine while Hilary delivered Katie’s babies. (If Verna needed Hilary, Jacobson could take over. The ob hospitalist was also there in case of emergency.) Katie had two healthy babies—14 hours after Hilary delivered Verna.

“To be honest, the timing was so perfect. I was scheduled to be discharged about 1 p.m. that day, so Katie was not laboring quickly, it also may not have been possible. Or, if Verna wasn’t doing well, I would have felt compelled to tend to my newborn daughter,” Hilary says.

If you’re wondering just how Hilary managed to muster the strength to do all this post-birth, she says it’s all about maintaining a healthy pregnancy. “I think physically I was able to do this because I tried my best to stay fit during pregnancy,” she says. That meant hopping on the elliptical five or six times per week for an hour throughout pregnancy. She even went for a six-mile run nine days before she delivered. Because of her fitness, uncomplicated pregnancy, and easy delivery, Hilary says she was able to deliver Katie’s twins.

And even though we’re mouth agape at the story (seriously if you’re pregnant you know how important it is to feel as if your doc is there for you in every way—and Hilary takes that up about five notches), Hilary has said she doesn’t consider her actions remarkable.

“The delivery is the culmination of everything that you have worked for together as doctor and patient. It is always disappointing to miss a delivery (though it does happen—as we go out of town and are committed to other things, like our families). I do my very best to balance my commitment to my patients with my commitment to my family, but it is a struggle, daily. I am passionate about both,” she says.