Perrie Edwards of 'little mix' shows off stomach scar in stunning topless photo

Perrie Edwards of 'little mix' shows off stomach scar


Perrie, who is from the U.K. band Little Mix, just posted a gorgeous topless photo of herself on Instagram.

  Published:
(GETTY IMAGESANDREW TOTH)
Once upon a time, things like freckles and scars were seen by many as “imperfections." But people like Perrie Edwards are helping change that, one selfie at a time.

Perrie, who is from the U.K. band Little Mix, just posted a gorgeous topless photo of herself on Instagram. In it, she's apparently bare-faced, with visible freckles (her makeup usually covers them). She also shows off a long scar on her stomach. “Mermaids have freckles and scars too...embrace them. I think they’re beaut!” she wrote in the caption.

 

This isn’t the first time Perrie has showed off her scar. Last year, she posted a gorgeous shotof herself in a plunging neckline that put her scar on full display.

 

Perrie told Heat in 2012 that she got the scar from a childhood surgery. "When I was little, my esophagus was too small, so I had to get it operated on to help me eat properly,” she said. “I had to have lots of operations, so that’s why I don’t want to show it.”

Fans are loving her latest ‘gram. “Your imperfection creates your perfection,” one wrote. “Same scar as me-love this!” another said. "Your scar is pretty," wrote another commenter.

Given all the love she got, I have a feeling we'll all be seeing a lot more of her scar (and freckles) very soon.

