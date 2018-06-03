Perrie Edwards of 'little mix' shows off stomach scar in stunning topless photo

news

Once upon a time, things like freckles and scars were seen by many as “imperfections." But people like Perrie Edwards are helping change that, one selfie at a time.

Perrie, who is from the U.K. band Little Mix, just posted a gorgeous topless photo of herself on Instagram. In it, she's apparently bare-faced, with visible freckles (her makeup usually covers them). She also shows off a long scar on her stomach. “Mermaids have freckles and scars too...embrace them. I think they’re beaut!” she wrote in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Perrie has showed off her scar. Last year, she posted a gorgeous shotof herself in a plunging neckline that put her scar on full display.

Perrie told Heat in 2012 that she got the scar from a childhood surgery. "When I was little, my esophagus was too small, so I had to get it operated on to help me eat properly,” she said. “I had to have lots of operations, so that’s why I don’t want to show it.”

Fans are loving her latest ‘gram. “Your imperfection creates your perfection,” one wrote. “Same scar as me-love this!” another said. "Your scar is pretty," wrote another commenter.

Given all the love she got, I have a feeling we'll all be seeing a lot more of her scar (and freckles) very soon.