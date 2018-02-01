Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these dark spots on my face?'


Odd Enough Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these dark spots on my face?'

When people notice brown spots on their skin, it can be many different things—moles, freckles, melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, sun spots and age spots…

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dr. Pimple Popper dark spot treatment play

Dr. Pimple Popper dark spot treatment

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Welcome to Skin SOS with Dr. Pimple Popper (a.k.a. Dr. Sandra Lee), where your biggest skin-care questions are answered by the internet’s favorite zit-popping dermatologist.

"How can I get rid of brown spots caused by sun damage? Whitening cream?" —Kristina G.

When people notice brown spots on their skin, it can be many different things—moles, freckles, melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, sun spots and age spots… the list goes on and on. Some of them can (and should!) be treated, but some are better left alone.

For many people, brown spots appear (or get noticeably darker) when they’re in the sun. This is because when our skin is exposed to UVA and UVB rays, our body produces melanin.

READ ALSO: Want glowing skin? Here's 1 way to get it naturally

It's what gives our skin that glowing tan, but what many people don’t realize is that melanin production is actually our body’s defense mechanism—our skin’s way of protecting us from the sun. Some people’s skin naturally produces a lot of melanin, while others produce less.

Dermatologists diagnose sun damage spots as solar lentigos (sun spots), senile lentigos (age spots), or seborrheic keratoses (dark, wart-like growths).

I like to call them all wisdom spots! These dark patches can form after a long day in the sun or after years of cumulative sun damage (senile lentigos, for example occur in older people after decades of sun exposure)—which is why it’s so important to be wearing SPF all the time.

Most dark spots of this nature are typically harmless, but if you have any concerns about their shape or size, you should definitely consult with your dermatologist so that they can confirm their cause, whether or not they need to be biopsied, and to figure out the best treatment approach.

Dark spots cannot just simply be generalized or assumed to be one thing, so consulting with an expert is necessary for absolute confirmation.

(Gently cleanse your face every day with The Rain Facial Cleanser from the Women's Health Boutique.)

For patients that really want to lighten their sun-caused dark spots, they are in luck because there are lots and lots of skin-care products that are geared toward lightening and brightening. Salicylic acid is one of my favorite ingredients for treating a variety of skin ailments, including acne and dark spots.

It's so effective because in addition to being an anti-inflammatory and an antibacterial, it’s a keratolytic, which means it breaks down the keratin in our skin and thus helps to lighten dark spots.

If you have sensitive skin, salicylic acid can dry out the skin, so it’s best to use small amounts at first and then gradually increase the amount and frequency over time as your skin adjusts to it.

READ ALSO: Stop doing these things to your face!

I recommend incorporating a salicylic acid cleanser into your routine, such as the SLMD Acne Cleanser, or you can try a good spot treatment with salicylic acid, such as the Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment.

Thankfully, salicylic acid is way more legit than some of the old DIY treatments women used to use:

I also like retinol for treating dark spots. Retinol works by increasing cell turnover, which means your skin is being told to shed old cells and create new ones—helping to get rid of those older dark spots. You should only use retinol at night as it is deactivated by the sun and not effective if applied in the morning. An easy way to implement retinol into your skincare regimen is by choosing a night serum or treatment such as SkinBetter AlphaRet Overnight Cream FACE.

Another alternative: Kojic acid is actually derived from fungi, and it’s an ingredient that’s known to limit melanin production in our skin.

Since excess melanin is what creates those dark spots on your skin, kojic acid can be a great option—a lot of people consider it a more natural alternative to hydroquinone, which is a much stronger whitening agent.

It's often paired in products with azelaic acid, which similarly works to suppress melanin production. If you have sensitive skin, it’s best to use products with kojic acid in small amounts (likely at night) to make sure it’s not too strong for your skin.

Dr. Pimple Popper sets out to promote the practice of dermatology and to educate the public on proper skincare and dermatological procedures. She provides information and solutions to common (and uncommon!) skin concerns, such as acne, cysts, rosacea, and more. For more skin-care advice, visit Dr. Pimple Popper's The Pretty Pimple, Dr. Pimple Popper, or SLMD.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many young people this year? Odd Enough Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many young people this year?
Girl Smarts: Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's why Girl Smarts Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's why
Girl Smarts: What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or superman? Girl Smarts What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or superman?
Sex & Relationships: 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery and it transformed my sex life' Sex & Relationships 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery and it transformed my sex life'
Girl Smarts: What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it? Girl Smarts What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it?
Girl Smarts: The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap smears Girl Smarts The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap smears

Recommended Videos

Get To Know Aly Raisman Get To Know Aly Raisman
Weight Loss Tips: Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twenties Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twenties
Dylan Farrow details her sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen Dylan Farrow details her sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it?bullet
2 Girl Smarts Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's whybullet
3 Girl Smarts The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap...bullet
4 Girl Smarts What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or...bullet
5 Girl Smarts Everyone is obsessed with drinking lemon water—But...bullet
6 Odd Enough Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many...bullet
7 Odd Enough Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these...bullet
8 Sex & Relationships 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery...bullet
9 Fitness This is how your workouts could be sabotaging...bullet
10 Odd Enough ​5 things to know if you're a grown woman...bullet

Related Articles

Sex & Relationship This guy developed a gruesome lip injury after popping his zit with a knife
Odd Enough Can apple cider vinegar really cure your acne? It's complicated

Top Videos

1 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
2 Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twentiesbullet
3 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
4 Get To Know Aly Raismanbullet
5 Women's Health Magazine NAKED ISSUE | ANNA VICTORIAbullet
6 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
7 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
8 Father and daughter pole dancing duobullet
9 Jogger Dubbed 'The Mad Pooper' Wanted for Defecating in...bullet

Womens Health

Coconut oil for weight loss
Weight loss tips Can coconut oil really help you?
Is cursing good for you
Bad habit This might actually be really good for you
Girl Smarts The surprising reason you're getting side pains once a month
Sex & Relationship Can you get pregnant from precum?